AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
With the prices of big-screen 4K TVs dropping, buyers now have the option to buy additional equipment to enhance the viewing experience, such as streaming devices or speaker systems. A popular option in the latter category is the soundbar, and brands such as Blaupunkt have been launching affordable soundbars in India. The latest launch from Blaupunkt is the SBWL-02 soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer and is priced at Rs. 9,990 in India. The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 soundbar will initially go on sale on Amazon India, after which it will also be made available at regular offline retail stores in the coming weeks.
The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 soundbar has a rated power output of 130W RMS, and includes a bar speaker and a wireless subwoofer. Although the subwoofer would still need to be connected to a power source, it connects wirelessly to the bar speaker, which makes positioning it a bit easier and more flexible. The soundbar has a small monochrome display at the front, and features various connectivity options including RCA audio in, HDMI ARC, Digital Optical Toslink, USB, 3.5mm line-in, and Bluetooth.
Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Soundbar
The soundbar also has a remote included in the package, and the manual controls are on one end of the bar speaker of the Blaupunkt SBWL-02. The device further has support for Dolby Digital sound processing, and the entire package weighs about 8kg.
The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 is the successor to the Blaupunkt SBWL-01, which was launched earlier this year and has a 200W output. Blaupunkt also has a wide range of TVs and audio products available in India at affordable prices.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement