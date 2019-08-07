With the prices of big-screen 4K TVs dropping, buyers now have the option to buy additional equipment to enhance the viewing experience, such as streaming devices or speaker systems. A popular option in the latter category is the soundbar, and brands such as Blaupunkt have been launching affordable soundbars in India. The latest launch from Blaupunkt is the SBWL-02 soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer and is priced at Rs. 9,990 in India. The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 soundbar will initially go on sale on Amazon India, after which it will also be made available at regular offline retail stores in the coming weeks.

The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 soundbar has a rated power output of 130W RMS, and includes a bar speaker and a wireless subwoofer. Although the subwoofer would still need to be connected to a power source, it connects wirelessly to the bar speaker, which makes positioning it a bit easier and more flexible. The soundbar has a small monochrome display at the front, and features various connectivity options including RCA audio in, HDMI ARC, Digital Optical Toslink, USB, 3.5mm line-in, and Bluetooth.

Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Soundbar

The soundbar also has a remote included in the package, and the manual controls are on one end of the bar speaker of the Blaupunkt SBWL-02. The device further has support for Dolby Digital sound processing, and the entire package weighs about 8kg.

The Blaupunkt SBWL-02 is the successor to the Blaupunkt SBWL-01, which was launched earlier this year and has a 200W output. Blaupunkt also has a wide range of TVs and audio products available in India at affordable prices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.