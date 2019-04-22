Technology News
  Blaupunkt SBWL 01 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 13,990

Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 13,990

, 22 April 2019
Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 13,990

The new soundbar from Blaupunkt has a wireless subwoofer

Highlights

The Blaupunkt SBWL-01 is priced at Rs. 13,990

It comes with a wireless subwoofer

The 2.1-channel soundbar system has a 200W sound output

After years of focusing on the car audio and in-car entertainment segments, Blaupunkt has taken on consumer audio in a big way. The company has launched various products including headphones, wireless portable speakers and soundbars in India, with competitive pricing. The latest product from Blaupunkt is the SBWL-01 soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 13,990. The new soundbar features wireless connectivity and also has a wireless soundbar included. The new soundbar will be available to buy both online and offline in the country.

The Blaupunkt SBWL-01 soundbar has a rated output of 200W, and comes with a wireless subwoofer. This means that the subwoofer can be placed away from the main speaker, and will receive its audio signal wirelessly. However, the subwoofer does still need to be plugged into power. The main speaker itself is a two-channel one with 3-inch drivers. The soundbar is also Dolby Digital tuned, promising better sound quality.

In terms of connectivity, the Blaupunkt SBWL-01 can be used with Auxiliary, Bluetooth, RCA, Optical, and HDMI ARC. This allows for various connectivity options when connected with either a TV or any other source device such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer, for audio playback. The soundbar also has its own remote for ease of use.

The new Blaupunkt soundbar is available both online and offline, and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and a variety of other stores. The new soundbar is the latest in the range, which also includes the SBW-100 and SBW-02, which are also available on Amazon for under Rs. 10,000 right now. Blaupunkt had also recently launched new earphones, including the BTW-01 truly wireless earphones.

Comments

Redmi Note 6 Pro
Blaupunkt SBWL-01 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 13,990
