Blaupunkt has been rather active over the past few months in India, launching a range of consumer electronics products that go beyond its typical expertise in car audio. After launching a new range of TVs and headphones, the company has now expanded its range to include soundbars. The company has launched two new soundbars in India, the SBW-100 and SBW-02, priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 17,990 respectively. Both soundbars are 2.1 channel audio systems with separate wired woofers along with the main wide two-channel speaker.

The more affordable Blaupunkt SBW-100 is priced at Rs. 12,990, although it is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of Rs. 6,499. The soundbar has an output of 120W, with a primary two-channel speaker with two 2.25-inch drivers, and a subwoofer with a 6.5-inch driver. The woofer is side-firing, while the speaker is front firing. For connectivity, the soundbar supports auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB and optical audio, and has a dedicated remote control.

The Blaupunkt SBW-02 is the more expensive option priced at Rs. 17,990, although it is available on Amazon for a discounted price of Rs. 7,490 right now. The SBW-01 has a lower rated output of 100W, but has Dolby Digital HD sound tuning, promising better audio quality. Additionally, the SBW-02 features HDMI with Audio Return Channel (ARC) for audio connectivity, allowing for audio transmission over HDMI while retaining visuals on the TV. Like the SBW-100, this soundbar also has a dedicated remote, and connectivity through auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB and optical audio.

Blaupunkt recently launched new audio products in India, including the Blaupunkt BTW-01 truly wireless earbuds, Blaupunkt BE-10 Floatz IPX7 wireless earphones and Blaupunkt EM01 budget earphones. The German brand has seen some success by capitalising on its legacy in the car audio space, where it manufactures a range of speakers, amplifiers and head units for vehicles.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.