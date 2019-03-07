Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India

Blaupunkt is a brand well known for its automobile audio products, including car audio receivers, speakers, and amplifiers. The German company isn't limited to the business of car audio though, and has a growing range of compact Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earphones, and TVs among other things. Blaupunkt has now launched three new earphones in India - the EM01 wired earphones, BE-01 Floatz wireless earphones, and BTW01 truly wireless earphones - starting from Rs. 499. The products are available both online and offline.

The most expensive product in the new range is the Blaupunkt BTW01 truly wireless earphones, which are priced at Rs. 5,999. The earbuds have touch controls, while the charging case has a 590mAh capacity to fully top up the earbuds three times. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance, and support both Google Assistant and Siri for voice assistant features.

The next product in the range is the Blaupunkt BE-10 Floatz, which is priced at Rs. 2,499 online. The product is IPX7 rated for dust and water resistance, ensuring that it can take a significant amount of water exposure without risk of damage. The product is also among the lightest wireless audio products around, weighing less than 10 grams in total. You also get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity along with a microphone and remote for mobile hands-free use.

The most affordable product in the range is the Blaupunkt EM01, which is set to go on sale at a later date. The product is a wired in-ear headset with a microphone and remote for hands-free calling as well as ease of use. Blaupunkt last year launched its range of LED TVs in India, and many of its products are available to buy online.

