True wireless earphones are pretty popular right now across the price range; whether you're looking at a premium or affordable option, there are plenty to choose from. A particularly interesting option that we had a chance to review last year is the Blaupunkt BTW-01, which is one of our top picks in the affordable true wireless segment. Blaupunkt has now launched the successor to the BTW-01 in India. The Blaupunkt BTW Pro true wireless headset is priced at Rs. 6,999, with improved features and specifications.

The Blaupunkt BTW Pro is a true wireless headset featuring Bluetooth 5.0, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. There is also a dual-microphone setup on each earbud - one for regular voice transmission on calls, and a second for cVc noise cancellation. This feature helps improve voice quality on calls. The Blaupunkt BTW Pro is also IPX7-rated for water resistance.

Battery life on the Blaupunkt BTW Pro is claimed to be 36 hours in total, counting the 70mAh battery on the earbuds and the 740mAh battery in the charging case. Like the Blaupunkt BTW-01 headset, there are touch controls on the earbuds, along with access to Google Assistant and Apple Siri directly on the headset. When it comes to design, the headset looks quite different from the BTW-01, with extended stalks for the microphones.

The headphones will be available on Amazon, and will compete with other popular options in the price segment, such as the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones and Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite earphones. Qualcomm aptX support and IPX7 water resistance are key factors here, and will help the Blaupunkt BTW Pro earphones stand out.