Blaupunkt BTW Air true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,990. The new affordable true wireless earphones from Blaupunkt are the latest in the company's range of affordable audio products, and are available to buy now on Flipkart at a seasonal discounted price of Rs. 2,999. Although not quite as capable as earlier products from the company when it comes to specifications and features, the Blaupunkt BTW Air are among the most affordable true wireless earphones in the company's product range.

The company has a small but growing range of true wireless earphones in India, including the Blaupunkt BTW-01 and Blaupunkt BTW Pro true wireless earphones. Blaupunkt also has a range of affordable soundbars and TVs available in India, as well as the company's traditional product range of car audio equipment.

Blaupunkt BTW Air price and availability

The Blaupunkt BTW Air true wireless headset has an MRP of Rs. 3,990, but is available right now for Rs. 2,999. The earphones are available on Flipkart for now, but could also be made available on the company's official online store in India in the coming weeks. At this price, the Blaupunkt BTW Air will go up against competition from Indian brands such as Noise and Boat, as well as recent launches such as the Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q.

Blaupunkt BTW Air specifications and features

Although affordably priced, the Blaupunkt BTW Air do offer some useful features and specifications, including IPX5 water resistance and touch controls for playback and calls. There is also voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant. For connectivity, the Blaupunkt BTW Air use Bluetooth 5, with the earphones having a claimed battery life of four hours on the earpieces, and up to 15 hours in total with the charging case.

