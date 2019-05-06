Technology News
  Blaupunkt BH01 Affordable Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,699

These affordable headphones have an on-ear design.

Updated: 6 May 2019 14:43 IST
Blaupunkt’s latest affordable wireless headphones are available on Amazon

Highlights
  • The Blaupunkt BH01 is priced at Rs. 1,699 on Amazon
  • The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0
  • The Blaupunkt BH01 have a 300mAh battery

Blaupunkt has, in the past few months, taken its product range far beyond the car audio that it was once best known for. Today, you can buy a range of personal and home audio and entertainment products from Blaupunkt, including headphones, earphones, soundbars, wireless speakers, and TVs. The latest product in the range is the Blaupunkt BH01, an affordable pair of wireless headphones priced at Rs. 1,699. The product is available to buy on Amazon India, and is among the most affordable wireless on-ear headphones you can buy.

The Blaupunkt BH01 have an on-ear design, with padded ear cups and headband, and a folding mechanism for easy storage. The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. There is also a microphone for hands-free usage, along with on-board controls for playback, calls, and volume.

The headphones have a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 10 hours of backup on a single charge. There is also a Turbo Bass mode, which enhances the low-end for more powerful bass output. Blaupunkt BH01 also come with a 3.5mm jack, allowing for wired use when the battery has drained. Finally, dual pairing mode allows users to connect to two devices at once for quick switching between audio sources.

Blaupunkt recently launched its first truly wireless earphones, the Blaupunkt BTW01, at Rs 5,999. The company also launched the SBWL-01 soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 13,990 and comes with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital tuning. The company's range of products has been attracting attention for its strong pricing and features.

Which are the best budget Bluetooth earphones and headphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala

