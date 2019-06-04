German audio manufacturer Blaupunkt has launched a new pair of wireless headphones in the Indian market called the BH-21, or BH-21 EQz as listed on the company's website. The new headphones feature an over-the-ear design and special audio modes such as Blaupunkt Music Mode and Turbo Bass Mode. The headphones are available online on Amazon for a price of Rs. 2,999.

The Blaupunkt BH-21 wireless headphones are built using ABS plastic and feature a 40mm driver in each ear cup. It weighs 399 grams and packs in a 500mAh battery. The over-the-ear design promises good comfort even for long listening sessions and isolation from ambient noise. The headphone has physical buttons on the ear cup for answering calls, adjusting the volume, and media playback. There's a dedicated button for switching between the different equaliser modes too such as Blaupunkt Music mode or Turbo Bass mode.

They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Blaupunkt BH-21 can also be used as a wired headphone and you get an auxiliary cable in the box. Blaupunkt also promises 24-hours of battery life with a single charge. The drivers have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Commenting on the launch, Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Blaupunkt said, “In a highly competitive market as ours, the product that wins is the one that connects the customers to the future. In India, Blaupunkt has already achieved a benchmark as a leading player in the range of home audio products.”

“With our century-old legacy of impeccable innovation and 20+ years of experience in India, we are certain that our audio products have raised the bar in the audio products market and we will continue to add high quality products that meet the consumer demands. I am confident; our latest addition BH21 headphones will be equally praised and accepted in the market,” he added.