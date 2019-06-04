Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Blaupunkt BH 21 Bluetooth Headphones With 24 Hour Battery Life, Turbo Bass Mode Launched in India at Rs. 2,999

Blaupunkt BH-21 Bluetooth Headphones With 24-Hour Battery Life, Turbo Bass Mode Launched in India at Rs. 2,999

The headphones feature 40mm drivers and can connect to two devices at once

Updated: 4 June 2019 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Blaupunkt BH-21 Bluetooth Headphones With 24-Hour Battery Life, Turbo Bass Mode Launched in India at Rs. 2,999

The new Blaupunkt BH-21 is priced at Rs. 2,999

Highlights
  • It features Bluetooth 5 for wireless connectivity
  • It also has 40mm drivers and can connect to two phones at once
  • It also has 40mm drivers and can connect to two phones at once

German audio manufacturer Blaupunkt has launched a new pair of wireless headphones in the Indian market called the BH-21, or BH-21 EQz as listed on the company's website. The new headphones feature an over-the-ear design and special audio modes such as Blaupunkt Music Mode and Turbo Bass Mode. The headphones are available online on Amazon for a price of Rs. 2,999.

The Blaupunkt BH-21 wireless headphones are built using ABS plastic and feature a 40mm driver in each ear cup. It weighs 399 grams and packs in a 500mAh battery. The over-the-ear design promises good comfort even for long listening sessions and isolation from ambient noise. The headphone has physical buttons on the ear cup for answering calls, adjusting the volume, and media playback. There's a dedicated button for switching between the different equaliser modes too such as Blaupunkt Music mode or Turbo Bass mode.

They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Blaupunkt BH-21 can also be used as a wired headphone and you get an auxiliary cable in the box. Blaupunkt also promises 24-hours of battery life with a single charge. The drivers have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Commenting on the launch, Andrzej Cebrat, Managing Director, Blaupunkt said, “In a highly competitive market as ours, the product that wins is the one that connects the customers to the future. In India, Blaupunkt has already achieved a benchmark as a leading player in the range of home audio products.”

“With our century-old legacy of impeccable innovation and 20+ years of experience in India, we are certain that our audio products have raised the bar in the audio products market and we will continue to add high quality products that meet the consumer demands. I am confident; our latest addition BH21 headphones will be equally praised and accepted in the market,” he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blaupunkt, wireless headphones, Bluetooth headphones
macOS 10.15 Catalina With New Apple Music App, Sidecar, Voice Control, and More Features Announced at WWDC
Honor Smartphones
Blaupunkt BH-21 Bluetooth Headphones With 24-Hour Battery Life, Turbo Bass Mode Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  5. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  6. Apple Brings Several India-Centric Features to iOS 13
  7. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  9. Black Shark 2 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  10. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.