Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R gaming headphones have been launched in India. They are open-back headphones that boast of professional and spatial sound, as well as high wearing comfort. They work with both PC and consoles with their plug-and-play functionality. Beyerdynamic says that the soundstage of the TYGR 300 R “is adapted for accurate and fast in-game sound localisation.” They also have a robust build and lightweight design, making them comfortable over long gaming sessions. Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R come with a 1.6m tangle-free cable with a gold-plated 3.5mm audio jack.

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R price in India

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R gaming headphones are priced at Rs. 15,499 (inclusive of taxes) in India and come with a standard warranty of two years. They are exclusively available via Amazon in the country.

Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R specifications, features

TYGR 300 R from Beyerdynamic have a dynamic transducer but the company has not specified the driver size. They are open-back gaming headphones with acoustic fleece, soft ear cushions, spring steel headband, and single-sided cable. The headphones have a frequency response range of 5Hz to 35,000Hz and impedance of 32 Ohm. Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R come with a 1.6m straight cable with a gold plated 3.5mm jack at the end. You also get a 1/4-inch adapter to use these headphones with professional equipment like amplifiers or mixers.

These headphones weigh 290 grams and the acoustic fleece levels the high frequencies without any loss of detail that prevents fatigue from sharp highs. They come with Velcro-gripped leatherette cushion for comfortable use, especially during long gaming sessions. You also get a drawstring bag with the headphones to store them at home or during travels. The TYGR 300 R from Beyerdynamic can be used with PC or consoles thanks to the universal 3.5mm connection.

It should be noted that Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R do not have a microphone so you will need an external mic to chat with your friends while gaming.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.