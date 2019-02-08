Technology News
  • Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd In the Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 6,999

Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd In-the-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 6,999

08 February 2019
The wired in-ear headset features 3.5mm connectivity

Highlights

  • The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd is priced at Rs. 6,999
  • It’s a part of the company’s new range of lifestyle-oriented products
  • The headphones are available now through leading online retailers

Beyerdynamic has typically been known for its functional styling and performance-oriented products, but recent years have seen the company take a different approach. The new range is more lifestyle-oriented, looking to reach a wider audience of users that seek everyday audio products. The latest in this range is the Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd, a mid-tier pair of in-the-ear headphones which is now on sale for Rs. 6,999 on leading online retailers. The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd is a wired in-ear headset with a 3.5mm plug for connectivity.

While it might come across as expensive, Beyerdynamic is known for superior audio tuning and build quality, and is considered a premium brand. The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd is powered by dynamic drivers in a closed-back casing, and the headset has a frequency response range of 10-25,000Hz. You also get an in-line remote and microphone on the headset, which enables hands-free calling. The remote is a universal three-button one, and is said to work with Android and iOS devices.

The Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd weighs just 6 grams, and comes with a carry case, five pairs of ear tips of different sizes and a cable clip in the sales package. The cable length of the product is 1.2m, which is ideal for everyday use. Although it's possible to get similar products for much less, or get a wireless headset for around the same price, Beyerdynamic's audio tuning is being pitched as the USP here.

Beyerdynamic has a long history and legacy in the audio manufacturing space, having been established in Germany back in 1924. The company currently specialises in headphones, and we recently reviewed the Rs. 2,199 Beyerdynamic Beat Byrd, which is one of the more affordable products in the Byrd range from the company.

Comments

