Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity

The premium, feature-filled headset is priced at Rs. 29,990.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC features a modern, around-ear design

Highlights
  • The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC features wireless connectivity
  • Also available on the headset is active noise cancellation
  • The premium headset looks to take on Sony and Bose

Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are a popular option today with travellers and everyday users alike, and having these features makes a pair of headphones worth a higher price. Although Sony and Bose have dominated this field with their sub-Rs. 30,000 options in the past few years, we've seen capable competitors from brands such as Jabra and Bowers & Wilkins. The latest premium pair of technologically advanced headphones to launch in this category is the Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC, priced at Rs. 29,990.

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC is a premium headset from the German headphone manufacturer, and features active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. Additionally, the headphones can further personalise the noise cancellation and sound profile for the user using the MIY app for Android and iOS, which conducts a hearing test personalises the profile based on the results.

The headphones are designed for use while travelling, with a comfortable around-ear design that completely covers the ears. The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones can also be folded for easy storage when not in use, and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the headphones can also be used as a wired headset using the included audio cable with a 3.5mm plug, and battery life is claimed to be up to 24 hours when using both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation.

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones feature a Qualcomm cVc chipset for improved voice calls, and support for the SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX low latency Bluetooth codecs for audio. The headphones are powered by dynamic drivers, and have a frequency response range of 10-30,000Hz.

At Rs. 29,990, the Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones go up against the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC35II headphones, which are currently considered to be the best wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Although Beyerdynamic has a tough task dethroning the current champions, audiophiles and veteran headphone enthusiasts could lean towards a premium feature-filled option from Beyerdynamic, which is one of the oldest manufacturers of headphones in the world.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Beyerdynamic, Headphones, Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
Honor Smartphones
Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  2. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  3. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  6. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  7. Redmi Gaming Phone With Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon
  8. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  9. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
#Latest Stories
  1. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  2. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
  3. Apple’s India Revenue Rebounds, Sees Double Digit Growth During June Quarter
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  5. Apple Wants to Make Mac Pro Computers in the US, Needs Tariff Relief: Cook
  6. The Lion King Roars Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, Fourth for Disney in 2019
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  8. Bollywood Rapper Badshah Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Samsung Profit Slumps on Chip Market, Slow Flagship Smartphone Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.