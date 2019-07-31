Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are a popular option today with travellers and everyday users alike, and having these features makes a pair of headphones worth a higher price. Although Sony and Bose have dominated this field with their sub-Rs. 30,000 options in the past few years, we've seen capable competitors from brands such as Jabra and Bowers & Wilkins. The latest premium pair of technologically advanced headphones to launch in this category is the Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC, priced at Rs. 29,990.

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC is a premium headset from the German headphone manufacturer, and features active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. Additionally, the headphones can further personalise the noise cancellation and sound profile for the user using the MIY app for Android and iOS, which conducts a hearing test personalises the profile based on the results.

The headphones are designed for use while travelling, with a comfortable around-ear design that completely covers the ears. The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones can also be folded for easy storage when not in use, and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the headphones can also be used as a wired headset using the included audio cable with a 3.5mm plug, and battery life is claimed to be up to 24 hours when using both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation.

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones feature a Qualcomm cVc chipset for improved voice calls, and support for the SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX low latency Bluetooth codecs for audio. The headphones are powered by dynamic drivers, and have a frequency response range of 10-30,000Hz.

At Rs. 29,990, the Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC headphones go up against the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC35II headphones, which are currently considered to be the best wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Although Beyerdynamic has a tough task dethroning the current champions, audiophiles and veteran headphone enthusiasts could lean towards a premium feature-filled option from Beyerdynamic, which is one of the oldest manufacturers of headphones in the world.

