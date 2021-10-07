Technology News
Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X Headphones Launched Alongside M 70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X Microphones

Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 October 2021 16:55 IST
Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X Headphones Launched Alongside M 70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X Microphones

Photo Credit: Beyerdynamic

(L-R) Beyerdynamic Pro X series includes DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X, M 70 Pro X, and M 90 Pro X

Highlights
  • Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X have XLR3M ports for connectivity
  • The Beyerdynamic Pro X series is aimed at content creators
  • Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X feature Stellar.45 drivers

Beyerdynamic has launched a new range of headphones and microphones part of the Pro X series, aimed at content creators. The lineup comprises DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones along with M 70 Pro X and M 90 Pro X microphones. The Beyerdynamic headphones feature Stellar.45 drivers and a 5Hz to 40,000Hz frequency response range. The microphones from the Beyerdynamic Pro X series have a frequency range of 50Hz to 18,000Hz for the M 70 Pro X and 20Hz to 20,000Hz for the M90 Pro X.

Beyerdynamic Pro X series price

The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300). The M 70 Pro X microphone is available for $299 while the M90 Pro X microphone is listed for $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000). All the Beyerdynamic Pro X series products are available to purchase via the official website and are offered in a sole Black colour option.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X headphones specifications, features

Both the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones feature Stellar.45 drivers that are said to deliver "a loud and powerful sound on all playback devices." Both headphones also have a 5Hz to 40,000Hz frequency response range. While the DT 700 Pro X headphones have a closed-back design, the DT 900 Pro X sport an open-back design and are more suited for studio-use.

The Beyerdynamic headphones have a three-layer speaker cone with an integrated attenuating layer that gives them an impedance of 48 ohms. The DT 700 Pro X weighs 350 grams while the DT 900 Pro X weighs 345 grams. Both headphones get a mini XLR cable that can be changed and replaced with other connectivity options.

Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X microphones specifications, features

The studio microphones by Beyerdynamic have different specifications and are designed for different uses. The Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X has a frequency response range of 50Hz to 18,000Hz while the M90 Pro X has a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Both microphones have a cardioid polar pattern.

The Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X is built for broadcasting, podcasting, and streaming. The sound has been optimised for speech where the microphone blocks out most of the ambient noises. The Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X, on the other hand, is built for recording vocals, instruments, and voice-overs. Both microphones weigh 300 grams and have XLR3M ports for connectivity.

Comments

Further reading: Beyerdynamic, Beyerdynamic Pro X, Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X, Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X, Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
