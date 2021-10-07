Beyerdynamic has launched a new range of headphones and microphones part of the Pro X series, aimed at content creators. The lineup comprises DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones along with M 70 Pro X and M 90 Pro X microphones. The Beyerdynamic headphones feature Stellar.45 drivers and a 5Hz to 40,000Hz frequency response range. The microphones from the Beyerdynamic Pro X series have a frequency range of 50Hz to 18,000Hz for the M 70 Pro X and 20Hz to 20,000Hz for the M90 Pro X.

Beyerdynamic Pro X series price

The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300). The M 70 Pro X microphone is available for $299 while the M90 Pro X microphone is listed for $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000). All the Beyerdynamic Pro X series products are available to purchase via the official website and are offered in a sole Black colour option.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, DT 900 Pro X headphones specifications, features

Both the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones feature Stellar.45 drivers that are said to deliver "a loud and powerful sound on all playback devices." Both headphones also have a 5Hz to 40,000Hz frequency response range. While the DT 700 Pro X headphones have a closed-back design, the DT 900 Pro X sport an open-back design and are more suited for studio-use.

The Beyerdynamic headphones have a three-layer speaker cone with an integrated attenuating layer that gives them an impedance of 48 ohms. The DT 700 Pro X weighs 350 grams while the DT 900 Pro X weighs 345 grams. Both headphones get a mini XLR cable that can be changed and replaced with other connectivity options.

Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X, M 90 Pro X microphones specifications, features

The studio microphones by Beyerdynamic have different specifications and are designed for different uses. The Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X has a frequency response range of 50Hz to 18,000Hz while the M90 Pro X has a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Both microphones have a cardioid polar pattern.

The Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X is built for broadcasting, podcasting, and streaming. The sound has been optimised for speech where the microphone blocks out most of the ambient noises. The Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X, on the other hand, is built for recording vocals, instruments, and voice-overs. Both microphones weigh 300 grams and have XLR3M ports for connectivity.