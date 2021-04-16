Technology News
loading
Beosound Emerge by Bang & Olufsen With 120W Output, Unique Book-Like Design Launched

Beosound Emerge has one 4-inch woofer, one 1.45-inch mid-range driver, and one 0.6-inch tweeter.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2021 12:59 IST
Beosound Emerge has controls on the top and speaker grill at the front

Highlights
  • Beosound Emerge is powered by a USB Type-C port
  • It has a 60W woofer, 30W mid-range driver, and 30W tweeter
  • Beosound Emerge also comes in a Black Anthracite colour

Beosound Emerge is the latest Wi-Fi speaker by Bang & Olufsen and it has been designed to look like a book. This compact speaker will blend into a book cabinet and is said to offer “full-range, ultra-wide sound.” Beosound Emerge is offered in two colour options and comes with support for streaming services like AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, apart from having Chromecast built-in. Beosound Emerge can also be paired with another Beosound Emerge for stereo sound.

Beosound Emerge price, availability

Beosound Emerge is priced at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 59,700) and has two colour options: Black Anthracite and Gold Tone/ Light Oak. Only the Gold Tone variant actually looks like a book. It can also be purchased with or without Google Assistant. Beosound Emerge is currently available in the European market and will be available globally from October this year.

Beosound Emerge specifications, features

Beosound Emerge has a three speaker configuration with one 4-inch woofer, one 1.45-inch mid-range driver, and one 0.6-inch tweeter. The woofer delivers 60W output, the mid-range driver delivers 30W, and the tweeter delivers another 30W. It has a frequency response range of 45 to 22,000Hz and customisable sound EQs that can be adjusted through the Bang & Olufsen app.

Beosound Emerge is powered by a USB Type-C cable and for connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an Ethernet port, a line-in/ optical jack, and a Micro-USB service port. It comes with optional Google Voice Assistant built in. Bang & Olufsen says the Beosound Emerge delivers ultra-wide 180-degree sound and has Active Room Compensation that optimises the sound of the speaker based on the room.

Talking about the design, it has been made using precision cut pearl-blasted aluminium, natural oak, and textile from Kvadrat. It looks like a closed book with wooden plates on either side. The speaker grill can be seen on the front and there are physical buttons on the top. Beosound Emerge measures 255x165x67 mm and weighs 1.3 kg for the Gold Tone/ Light Oak and 1.38 kg for the Black Anthracite model.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
