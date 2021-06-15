Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched

Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched

Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones feature Apple’s Transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2021 11:18 IST
Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched

Beats Studio Buds do not have touch controls

Highlights
  • Beats Studio Buds come in three colours
  • The TWS earbuds offer easy pairing with both Android and iOS
  • Beats Studio Buds have IPX4 water resistance

Beats Studio Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are the newest addition to Apple's audio accessories lineup. The earbuds come in three colours and have a compact design with no stem. The Beats Studio Buds use a dual-element diaphragm driver placed in a two-chamber housing that provides better stereo separation, as per the company. They also feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and support one-touch pairing on both Apple and Android devices.

Beats Studio Buds price

Beats Studio Buds are priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and offered in Black, Beats Red, and White colours. They are available for purchase in the US and Canada via the Apple website with shipping starting from June 24. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Beats Studio Buds in other regions including India.

Beats Studio Buds specifications, features

The Beats Studio Buds are powered by a proprietary dual-element diaphragm driver within a two-chamber housing. Apple says they have an advanced digital processor that optimises the audio performance for loudness and clarity. There are two modes on the Beats Studio Buds, ANC and Transparency mode. ANC uses a finely-tuned filter that dynamically adapts to the surroundings to keep unwanted sound out of the listener's ears. With Transparency mode, the external-facing microphones allow the outside sound to reach your ears along with the music for what Apple calls a “natural, ‘open' listening experience.”

In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio Buds can deliver eight hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency mode off. With the case, you can get two additional charges for a total usage of up to 24 hours. With ANC or Transparency mode turned on, the earbuds can deliver up to five hours of listening time at a stretch and an additional 10 hours including the battery of the case. The Beats Studio Buds also support fast charging with a five-minute charge delivering an hour of playtime. The new earbuds from Beats by Apple are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

The Beats Studio Buds use Class 1 Bluetooth for connecting with Android and iOS devices and support one-touch pairing with both Android and iOS. This means simply opening the case near an Android or iOS device will pair the earbuds with the device. This functionality was earlier limited pairing between Apple devices and Apple earbuds. This time, Android users will be able to make use of it as well, though they will need the Beats app to use features like built-in controls, battery levels, and firmware updates. On iOS devices, these functions are built into the OS.

You can also use Siri hands-free on the Beats Studio Buds by simply saying the command “Hey Siri”. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging and the earbuds do not come with touch controls. They have physical buttons that can be used to control music, calls, and switch between ANC and Transparency modes.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds Price, Beats Studio Buds Specifications, Apple
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Watch Series 7 Said to Be in the Works With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  3. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  4. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  6. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  7. Beats Studio Buds With ANC, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
  8. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
  9. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  10. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities
  2. Realme GT 5G Launch Today, Realme Book and Pad Anticipated: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Said to Be in the Works With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  5. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Drawn Into In-Law Narayana Murthy Amazon Tax Dispute: Report
  6. Amazon Testing Robots to Work Autonomously in Warehouses
  7. YouTube Bans Masthead Advertisements for Politics, Alcohol, Gambling, Prescription Drugs
  8. Airtel Takes on Jio, Begins 5G Trial Network in Gurugram, Offers Over 1Gbps Speed in Testing Phase
  9. Apple Reveals New Game Controls UI and SDKs
  10. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com