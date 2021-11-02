Beats Fit Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched on Monday. The TWS earphones from the Apple subsidiary have active noise cancellation (ANC) while Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) don't, despite sporting the same Apple H1 chip. Beats Fit Pro earphones also get spatial audio support. The TWS earphones feature secure-fit wingtip design and IPX4 rating for splash-resistance. Furthermore, Beats has silently discontinued the Beats Solo Pro, Beats EP, and Powerbeats, as per a report. These three earphones are no longer visible on Apple and Beats websites.

Beats Fit Pro price, availability

The Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The TWS earphones from Beats are available for purchase though Apple's online store and deliveries will begin November 4. They are offered in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple colour options.

Beats Fit Pro specifications, features

The newly launched Beats Fit Pro feature Apple's proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver that gives it a clear sound. As mentioned, the TWS earphones get ANC, paired with transparency mode that lets users hear background noises. They are powered by Apple's H1 chip — also found on the recently launched Apple AirPods 3rd Generation. The chip also allows Beats Fit Pro to automatically switch between devices and support Audio Sharing.

Beats Fit Pro earphones have Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking technology. Alongside the secure-fit wingtips, the TWS earphones also have IPX4 rating for sweat- and water-resistance. They can be connected to an Android or iOS smartphone using Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They also have a single multi-function button on each earbud. Through the Beats app on Android, users can control features such as one-touch pairing, customised controls, and a Fit Test. The Beats Fit Pro can also be located using Apple's Find My app.

The TWS earphones can last for up to six hours on a single charge with ANC turned on, and by turning off ANC, users can gain an additional hour of playback. The charging case can power up the earphones thrice completely, giving them a total playback time of up to 24 hours with ANC turned on. Beats Fit Pro can be charged using a USB Type-C cable and the company claims that a 5-minute charge can give the earphones a playback time of up to an hour.

Beats Fit Pro measures 190x30x24mm for each earbud while the charging case measures 285x62x62mm. The earbuds weigh 5.6 grams while the charging case weighs 55.1 grams.

Apple has discontinued three Beats headphones and earphones — Beats Solo Pro, Beats EP, and Powerbeats. This was first reported by MacMagazine (in Portuguese). There has been no mention of the reason for the discontinuation of these Beats products, but it is being speculated that Beats may have wanted to simplify the lineup. Beats Solo Pro were launched in 2019 and were the first product in Beats Solo lineup with ANC and Apple's lightning port. The Powerbeats were launched in 2020.