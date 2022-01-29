Technology News
Beats Fit Pro TWS Earphones With Spatial Audio, Apple's H1 Chip Launched Globally

Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones are now launched in Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and more markets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 January 2022 14:31 IST
Beats Fit Pro TWS Earphones With Spatial Audio, Apple's H1 Chip Launched Globally

Photo Credit: Apple

Beats Fit Pro are offered in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Beats Fit Pro feature ANC along with transparency mode
  • Using Class 1 Bluetooth, they can be connected to Android, iOS devices
  • Beats Fit Pro can be located using Apple's Find My app

Beats Fit Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in the US in November, and they are now available to purchase globally. The TWS earphones from the Apple subsidiary feature active noise cancellation (ANC) along with Spatial Audio support and sport Apple's H1 chip. Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones have a secure-fit wingtip design and IPX4 rating for splash-resistance. The TWS earphones can be connected to Android as well as iOS devices using Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They can be located using Apple's Find My app.

Beats Fit Pro price, availability

Launched in the US in November, Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in the US. The Beats earphones are now available to purchase globally, as per a report by MacRumors. In the UK, they are available at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000). In Australia they are priced at AUD 299.95 (roughly Rs. 15,700), while in New Zealand they are priced at NZD 339.95 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

In Europe, they are listed for EUR 229.95 (roughly Rs. 19,200), whereas in Japan, they are available at JPY 24,800 (roughly Rs. 16,150). They are also available to purchase in Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and more. There is no information regarding their launch in India. They are offered in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple colour options.

Beats Fit Pro specifications, features

Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones feature Apple's proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver, offering a clear sound. The TWS earphones feature ANC along with transparency mode that lets users hear background noises and are powered by Apple's H1 chip — also found on Apple AirPods 3rd Generation. The chip allows the Beats earphones to automatically switch between devices and support Audio Sharing.

The new Beats TWS earphones have Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking technology. Alongside the secure-fit wingtips, the TWS earphones also have IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Using Class 1 Bluetooth, they can be connected to an Android or iOS device. They also feature a single multi-function button on each earbud. Beats Fit Pro TWS earphones can be tracked using Apple's Find My app.

On a single charge, Beats Fit Pro can last for up to six hours with ANC turned on, and by turning ANC off, users can gain an hour of playback time. The charging case can fully charge the earbuds thrice, taking the total playback time to up to 24 hours with ANC turned on. Charged via a USB Type-C port, Apple claims that a 5-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback time.

Beats Fit Pro measure 190x30x24mm for each earbud while the charging case measures 285x62x62mm. The earbud weighs 5.6 grams while the charging case measures 55.1 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Satvik Khare
