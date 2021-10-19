Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month

After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month

Beats Fit Pro are said to launch in the week of November 1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 October 2021 12:46 IST
After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

Beats Fit Pro earbuds may look similar to those of the Beats Studio Buds

Highlights
  • Beats Fit Pro are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life
  • The new earbuds may come in four distinct colour options
  • Beats Fit Pro are said to include “Hey Siri” voice command support

While the newly launched AirPods (3rd Generation) are yet to reach the market, Apple is reportedly in the process of introducing Beats Fit Pro featuring active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are said to have Apple's H1 chip to offer fast pairing with iPhone and iPad and include “Hey Siri” voice command support. The Beats Fit Pro are also claimed to be rated to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life and include features such as Transparency Mode and adaptive EQ that Apple has introduced with its earlier models including the AirPods Pro.

Citing people familiar with the development, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is planning to launch the Beats Fit Pro as early as November 1. The earbuds are said to come in four different colours, namely Black, Gray, Purple, and White.

Similar to the existing AirPods models, the Beats Fit Pro are said to be equipped with the H1 chip to offer fast pairing with Apple devices. The earbuds would also include support for “Hey Siri” voice command and ANC. The latter is something that is missing on the AirPods (3rd Generation) that were launched after much anticipation at Apple's ‘Unleashed' virtual event on Monday.

The charging case of the Beats Fit Pro, as seen in one of the images shared by 9to5Mac, would look similar to that of the Beats Powerbeats Pro that were launched in April 2019. However, the earbuds themselves may appear similar to the Beats Studio Buds that debuted earlier this year.

beats fit pro image leak 9to5mac Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro appear to have the charging case that look similar to that of the Powerbeats Pro
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

 

On the connectivity front, the Beats Fit Pro are said to have Class 1 Bluetooth. The earbuds are also reported to include an accelerometer as well as microphones for cutting down external noise.

The Beats Fit Pro are also claimed to come with features such as quick pairing, battery levels, and custom controls for Android devices — when paired using the Beats app.

Detailing the battery life, 9to5Mac reports that the Beats Fit Pro earbuds would deliver six hours of playback time with ANC or Transparency Mode and seven hours with adaptive EQ. The battery life would, however, could be extended to 27–30 hours when using the bundled charging case.

Pricing details of the Beats Fit Pro are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the earbuds aren't likely to be a budget-friendly option and maybe another premium earbuds under the Beats branding.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Beats Fit Pro specifications, Beats Fit Pro, Beats, Apple Beats, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products

Related Stories

    After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
    2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
    3. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
    4. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
    5. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
    6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
    7. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
    8. macOS Monterey to Be Available for Eligible Mac Devices on October 25
    9. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
    10. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
    #Latest Stories
    1. After AirPods (3rd Generation), Apple Tipped to Launch Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Next Month
    2. Big Tech Antitrust: US Bill Introduced to Stop Amazon, Google, More Firms From Favouring Own Products
    3. White Dwarf 'Switches on and Off' for First Time, Leaves Astronomers Baffled
    4. Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
    5. WhatsApp Introduces New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats
    6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options in India
    7. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today
    8. NASA Shares Stunning Panorama Shot of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
    9. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use
    10. Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com