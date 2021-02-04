Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable Wi-Fi speaker has been launched in Europe. The high-end brand is focusing on portability and long life with this launch, with a modular design that allows users to replace fabrics and wooden covers while still using the same speaker. The Beosound Level is part of the company's Connected Speakers lineup, which means that users can stream music from their smartphones and other devices using either Chromecast, or Airplay, allowing users to stream music from apps like Spotify and TuneIn. Users can also pair two Beosound Level speakers for a stereo listening experience.

In fact, it can connect to any other speaker in the Connected Speaker portfolio through Wi-Fi to offer a stereo listening experience.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level price and availability

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level speaker is now available in Europe at a starting price of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 11 lakhs). There is another variant which is priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 13 lakhs). There is no information on its launch in India.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level features

As per the company, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable speaker features “Adaptable Acoustics”. This essentially means that the speaker's five-driver setup adapts and delivers sound based on the speaker's orientation, not an unusual feature for high-end audio products. It can be used in multiple orientations: laid flat, upright and wall mounted. The company says that when laid flat, the speaker offers dynamic bass. It is claimed to deliver room-filling sound when wall mounted (though an optional wall bracket).

As mentioned, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level is designed by keeping longevity in mind. It features a premium Aluminium frame which is said to be crafted in Denmark. Its modular design allows for replacement batteries, changeable fabric and wood covers, and it features a high-performance polymer. It comes with an integrated handle, and offers IP54 dust and splash resistance, the company says. Furthermore, the speaker has discreet, soft-touch buttons integrated into the Aluminium frame.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, the company says. The portable speaker comes with a circular plug that magnetically connects into a depression to the speaker's rear. B&O adds that the speaker takes three hours to fully charge and it can be charged 80 percent in two hours.

