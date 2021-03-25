Technology News
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched

Beoplay HX over-ear headphones come in Black Anthracite, Sand, and Timber colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 March 2021 18:23 IST
Beoplay HX weighs about 285 grams

Highlights
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX lasts for up to 40 hours with ANC off
  • The headphones are priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,800)
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX have four microphones for calls

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature have been launched. These headphones are equipped with adaptive ANC and are touted to offer up to 35 hours of play time. The headphones weigh about 285 grams and offers Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The headphones are touted to offer well-balanced bass and treble performance, combined with clear midrange. Beoplay HX come with four microphones for better call quality and have features like Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, and Made for iPhone (MFi).

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX price

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX over-ear headphones are priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,800) and they come in Black Anthracite, Sand, and Timber colour options. The company hasn't officially announced any information on the headphones' availability.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX specifications, features

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX over-ear headphones come with ear cushions that are made from lambskin with memory-foam filling inside and the headband is made of cow hide and knitted fabric. The ear cups feature aluminium discs with recycled plastic housing and the arm sliders are also made of aluminium. The headphones have four microphones for better call clarity and there's a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections and the headphones support touch controls on the ear cups. The headphones are bundled with a fabric charging case and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable for charging. The headphones are equipped with adaptive ANC and transparency modes.

The Beoplay HX by Bang & Olufsen feature 40mm drivers and have a sound frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They can last for up to 35 hours with active Bluetooth and ANC turned on. If ANC is turned off, the headphones can last for up to 40 hours. Beoplay HX pack a 1,110mAh battery that takes up to three hours to fully charge. Other features include Google Fast Pair, Made for iPhone (MFi), and Microsoft Swift Pair for easy connectivity with various devices.

Further reading: Bang and Olufsen, Beoplay HX, Beoplay HX Price, Beoplay HX Features, Beoplay
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Philips Selling Home Appliance Arm to Asian Investment Firm Hillhouse Capital for EUR 3.7 Billion

