Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature have been launched. These headphones are equipped with adaptive ANC and are touted to offer up to 35 hours of play time. The headphones weigh about 285 grams and offers Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The headphones are touted to offer well-balanced bass and treble performance, combined with clear midrange. Beoplay HX come with four microphones for better call quality and have features like Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, and Made for iPhone (MFi).

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX price

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX over-ear headphones are priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,800) and they come in Black Anthracite, Sand, and Timber colour options. The company hasn't officially announced any information on the headphones' availability.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX specifications, features

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX over-ear headphones come with ear cushions that are made from lambskin with memory-foam filling inside and the headband is made of cow hide and knitted fabric. The ear cups feature aluminium discs with recycled plastic housing and the arm sliders are also made of aluminium. The headphones have four microphones for better call clarity and there's a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections and the headphones support touch controls on the ear cups. The headphones are bundled with a fabric charging case and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable for charging. The headphones are equipped with adaptive ANC and transparency modes.

The Beoplay HX by Bang & Olufsen feature 40mm drivers and have a sound frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They can last for up to 35 hours with active Bluetooth and ANC turned on. If ANC is turned off, the headphones can last for up to 40 hours. Beoplay HX pack a 1,110mAh battery that takes up to three hours to fully charge. Other features include Google Fast Pair, Made for iPhone (MFi), and Microsoft Swift Pair for easy connectivity with various devices.