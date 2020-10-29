Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is offered in Grey Mist and Black Anthracite colours.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 October 2020 19:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 has anodised aluminium body, and a leather strap

Highlights
  • Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 has basket-like design
  • The speaker offers 5W Qi wireless charging
  • Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 comes with Bluetooth v4.2

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 premium Bluetooth speaker has been launched in Europe. Beolit 20 is a successor to the company's Beolit 17 speaker that was launched in 2017. The audio equipment maker claims that the wireless speaker can deliver up to 37 hours of playtime at background listening volumes, and up to 8 hours at typical listening volumes. The USP of the speaker is its basket-like design, USB Type-C charging, and Qi wireless charging dock on the top of the unit.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 price

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is priced at EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 43,500), and is available in two colour options - Grey Mist and Black Anthracite. There is no information on its launch in India.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features, specifications

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is the fourth-generation speaker after Beolit 17 (launched in 2017), Beolit 15 (launched in 2015) and Beolit 12 (launched in 2012). The speaker has retained its overall lunch-box/ basket-type design. The Beolit 20, however, comes with great enhancements over its predecessor. The first is the design where the speaker now has a new grille and a simplified, intuitive suite of control buttons. The shell is made up of anodised aluminium for a robust body, and there is a new vegetable tanned leather strap.

Bang & Olufsen claims the Beolit 20 offers True360 sound, tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers. When it comes to the speaker configuration, the premium speaker features three 1.5-inch full range speakers, a 5.5-inch woofer, and two 4-inch passive bass radiators. There are two 2 35W Class D amplifiers. It comes with five presets and fully customisable EQ on Bang & Olufsen app.

Bang Olufsen Beolit 20 charging Bang

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features a built-in 5W wireless charging
Photo Credit: Bang & Olufsen

 

Unlike its predecessor, the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features a built-in 5W wireless charging station to charge Qi compatible devices. Customers can keep their devices over the circular “charging” sign in the center of the top tray. It is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours playtime at a typical listening volume and using wireless Qi charging feature. The speaker comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and its 3,200mAh battery is said to fully charge in 3 hours (at 15V - 3A charging).

As far as connectivity options are concerned, the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 comes equipped with Bluetooth v4.2. As mentioned, there is USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm port. The speaker also allows stereo pairing between Beolit 20 speakers as well as between Beolit 20 and Beolit 17 speakers.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bang and Olufsen, Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20, Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 Price
Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report

Related Stories

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  8. AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 Series Is Here to Take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series
  9. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report
  3. Dozens of Newly-Detected Gravitational-Wave Events May Help Better Understand Black Holes, Neutron Stars
  4. OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More
  5. Moto G 5G Specifications Leak, Said to Be Rumoured 'Kiev' Smartphone
  6. Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity
  9. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Education Technology Brand Dali for China
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com