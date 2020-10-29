Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 premium Bluetooth speaker has been launched in Europe. Beolit 20 is a successor to the company's Beolit 17 speaker that was launched in 2017. The audio equipment maker claims that the wireless speaker can deliver up to 37 hours of playtime at background listening volumes, and up to 8 hours at typical listening volumes. The USP of the speaker is its basket-like design, USB Type-C charging, and Qi wireless charging dock on the top of the unit.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 price

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is priced at EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 43,500), and is available in two colour options - Grey Mist and Black Anthracite. There is no information on its launch in India.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features, specifications

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is the fourth-generation speaker after Beolit 17 (launched in 2017), Beolit 15 (launched in 2015) and Beolit 12 (launched in 2012). The speaker has retained its overall lunch-box/ basket-type design. The Beolit 20, however, comes with great enhancements over its predecessor. The first is the design where the speaker now has a new grille and a simplified, intuitive suite of control buttons. The shell is made up of anodised aluminium for a robust body, and there is a new vegetable tanned leather strap.

Bang & Olufsen claims the Beolit 20 offers True360 sound, tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers. When it comes to the speaker configuration, the premium speaker features three 1.5-inch full range speakers, a 5.5-inch woofer, and two 4-inch passive bass radiators. There are two 2 35W Class D amplifiers. It comes with five presets and fully customisable EQ on Bang & Olufsen app.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features a built-in 5W wireless charging

Photo Credit: Bang & Olufsen

Unlike its predecessor, the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 features a built-in 5W wireless charging station to charge Qi compatible devices. Customers can keep their devices over the circular “charging” sign in the center of the top tray. It is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours playtime at a typical listening volume and using wireless Qi charging feature. The speaker comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and its 3,200mAh battery is said to fully charge in 3 hours (at 15V - 3A charging).

As far as connectivity options are concerned, the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 comes equipped with Bluetooth v4.2. As mentioned, there is USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm port. The speaker also allows stereo pairing between Beolit 20 speakers as well as between Beolit 20 and Beolit 17 speakers.

