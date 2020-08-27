Technology News
loading
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Wireless Headphones With Luxury Design Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 earphones are priced at $800 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2020 18:01 IST
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones come with precision-made aluminium dials

Highlights
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 will go on sale starting September 10
  • The premium headphones have customised 40mm titanium drivers
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones have a proprietary DSP engine

Bang & Olufsen, the Danish company that is popular for launching premium audio devices, today expanded its range of wireless headphones by launching the Beoplay H95. The new headphones feature a luxurious chassis along with a brushed aluminium framework and a leather-textured headband. You'll also get bespoke earpads that are touted to help block ambient noise and provide a comfortable feel to users. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones also offer “truly effective noise cancellation” along with long lasting comfort, according to the company.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 price, availability details

Unlike most of the popular active noise cancelling wireless headphones that are between $350 and $400 in price (roughly Rs. 26,000-30,000), the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones carry a price tag of $800 (roughly Rs. 59,000). This is significantly higher than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700 that both are available under $400 — the former debuted just earlier this month at $350 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Of course, Bang & Olufsen is charging more for the brand value it offers, though from the features and functionality side, the new offering won't bring any major upgrade.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 will go on sale through select retailers and the company's own retail stores in the US and other global markets starting September 10. The headphones will be available in Black and Grey Mist colour options and to celebrate the company's 95th anniversary, they will be available in a numbered format from 1 to 95 starting today.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 specifications, features

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones come with a set of customised 40mm titanium drivers that have neodymium magnets in protected enclosures. There is also a proprietary digital signal processing (DSP). The headphones also come with an advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that works on digital processing and uses a feed-forward and feedback microphone. The company claims that it tested the ANC processing under real-life conditions as well as at its Virtual Acoustic Laboratory in Struer, where it emulated noise conditions such as airplanes, trains, office spaces, and street noise.

In addition to ANC, the Beoplay H95 headphones have a user-adjustable transparency mode that lets users hear surrounding sounds. The headphones also have four voice microphones for a clear calling experience.

bang olufsen beoplay h95 box image Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H95

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 comes with four voice microphones

 

To provide a top-notch experience to users, the Beoplay H95 headphones feature a precise aluminium dial on each side of its ear cups. The dial on the right adjusts volume levels, while its counterpart on the left lets users control ANC and transparency.

The headphones also come with ACC and aptX Adaptive support along with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. Further, the built-in battery is rated to deliver up to 38 hours of playtime on a single charge, with ANC enabled.

Bang & Olufsen has offered magnetically detachable lambskin ear cushions to provide a premium look and feel. The Beoplay H95 headphones also has rotating and tilting earphones for comfortable fitting. There are also pivoting hinges that fold flat and inwards to a small size that fits into a compatible aluminium-shelled carrying case. A matching textile covering is available inside the case to protect the headphones from knocks and compliment their design. Furthermore, the headphones are bundled with a flight adapter, charging cable, and an audio cable.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
