Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second Generation Version Sports USB Type C Port and More

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second-Generation Version Sports USB Type-C Port and More

In India, the first-gen Beoplay H4 is priced at Rs. 19,800.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second-Generation Version Sports USB Type-C Port and More

The second-get headset gets a dedicated voice assistant button

Highlights
  • Bang and Olufsen has updated its popular Beoplay H4 headphones
  • The new variant comes with USB Type-C and voice assistant support
  • The global pricing remains unchanged at 300 Euros

There aren't a lot of well-known premium headphone makers, but Bang and Olufsen has a good reputation in the space. The Danish company is well known for its high-end speakers and design aesthetic, both of which have drawn a lot of attention to its headphone lineup. A popular product from B&O is the Beoplay H4, which is now getting an update in the form of a second-generation launch. The new Beoplay H4 wireless headphones have been launched globally at a price of EUR 300 (approximately Rs. 23,700).

The new over-the-ear wireless headphones feature an improved design that hides the braided cable previously visible on the first-generation headphones, and also makes the headset look a bit more like the company's expensive options. Apart from this, the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Second-Gen headphones also feature an improved slider switch for power, an additional microphone for voice calls, USB Type-C charging, and a dedicated button for voice assistant use. Battery life is claimed to be 19 hours per charge, and the headphones are available in two colours - matte black and limestone.

The price of the headset remains unchanged, with the updated model having changed just enough to stay relevant in the face of competition. Bang and Olufsen pricing has always been on the high side, with the focus on design and sound quality rather than features such as active noise cancellation. Voice assistant support is a welcome addition, but the price remains high for what's on offer, given that the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones cost a bit less.

There's no word on pricing in India for the second-generation headphones yet, but the first-generation Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 is available for Rs. 19,800. While the headphones might still be worth picking up, we'd suggest that buyers wait till the newer and better second-gen headset is made available in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bang and Olufsen, B&O, B&O Beoplay H4, Bluetooth, headphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Asus ZenFone 4 Won’t Be Updated to Android Pie, Company Says in Reversal
Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program for Galaxy S10 Series Now Live in India, Brings Android 10 Along With Other Custom Changes
Honor Smartphones
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second-Generation Version Sports USB Type-C Port and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Redmi Note 8 Review
  3. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone You Can Buy?
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  5. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Offers
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  9. Motorola 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 Update Greets Halloween With Survive Till Dawn Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Removes 42 Malicious Apps With 8 Million Collective Downloads
  2. TikTok Needs to Be Scrutinised in National Security Probe, US Senators Say
  3. The Last of Us Part II Release Pushed to May 29 Next Year, Developer Cites Quality Refinement as Reason
  4. Jio Phone Users Get 'All-in-One' Prepaid Plans With 500 Non-Jio Minutes, Up to 56GB Data
  5. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Wonder Woman 1984: Pedro Pascal Confirmed as Maxwell Lord by Patty Jenkins
  7. Fortnite Installer is Now Epic Games App on Android: A Sign of Epic Games Store to Come?
  8. Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program for Galaxy S10 Series Now Live in India, Brings Android 10 Along With Other Custom Changes
  9. Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second-Generation Version Sports USB Type-C Port and More
  10. Asus ZenFone 4 Won’t Be Updated to Android Pie, Company Says in Reversal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.