There aren't a lot of well-known premium headphone makers, but Bang and Olufsen has a good reputation in the space. The Danish company is well known for its high-end speakers and design aesthetic, both of which have drawn a lot of attention to its headphone lineup. A popular product from B&O is the Beoplay H4, which is now getting an update in the form of a second-generation launch. The new Beoplay H4 wireless headphones have been launched globally at a price of EUR 300 (approximately Rs. 23,700).

The new over-the-ear wireless headphones feature an improved design that hides the braided cable previously visible on the first-generation headphones, and also makes the headset look a bit more like the company's expensive options. Apart from this, the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Second-Gen headphones also feature an improved slider switch for power, an additional microphone for voice calls, USB Type-C charging, and a dedicated button for voice assistant use. Battery life is claimed to be 19 hours per charge, and the headphones are available in two colours - matte black and limestone.

The price of the headset remains unchanged, with the updated model having changed just enough to stay relevant in the face of competition. Bang and Olufsen pricing has always been on the high side, with the focus on design and sound quality rather than features such as active noise cancellation. Voice assistant support is a welcome addition, but the price remains high for what's on offer, given that the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones cost a bit less.

There's no word on pricing in India for the second-generation headphones yet, but the first-generation Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 is available for Rs. 19,800. While the headphones might still be worth picking up, we'd suggest that buyers wait till the newer and better second-gen headset is made available in India.

