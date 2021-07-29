Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are the first TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation from the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 July 2021 15:30 IST
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ have customisable sound equaliser

Highlights
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,200)
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are offered in two colours
  • The TWS earbuds’ charging case supports wireless charging

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched as the first TWS earbuds from the company to feature active noise cancellation (ANC). They have a compact design with in-ear-style tips. There are a total of six microphones on the earbuds that are powered by electrodynamic drivers. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are offered in two colour options and aluminium touch surface. They are made from anodised aluminium and sweat-resistant textured housing.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ price

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are priced at $399 / EUR399 (roughly Rs. 29,600/ Rs. 35,200) in the US and Europe, respectively. They are offered in Black and Sand colours. The TWS earbuds will go on sale starting August 19. As of now, there is no information on availability in the Indian market for Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ specifications, features

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are powered by 6.8mm electrodynamic drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They have customisable sound equaliser that can be adjusted with the Bang & Olufsen app. They have been designed by celebrated Danish designer Thomas Bentzen and come with four pairs of silicone ear tips as well as medium size Comply Isolation ear tips. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ have IP54 dust- and water-resistance as well.

They feature adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode, thanks to the six microphones on the earbuds. In terms of battery life, they can deliver 6.5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 7.5 hours with ANC off, with the 85mAh batteries in each earbud. With the charging case, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ can deliver a total of up to 20 hours of playtime with its 340mAh battery. The earbuds themselves take an hour and a half to charge fully while the charging case takes one hour and 40 minutes. It also supports Qi wireless charging that takes an hour and 50 minutes. The TWS earbuds support fast charging as well and a 20-minute charge can deliver around two hours of playtime.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ feature Bluetooth v5.2 that supports SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive codecs. The earbuds weigh 8 grams and the charging case weighs 50 grams.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EQ, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EQ Price, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EQ Specifications, Bang and Olufsen
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Zoook Rocker Color Blast Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With RGB Lights Launched
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for August
  5. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  7. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  8. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Tokyo Olympics 2020: NASA Shares Stunning Photo of the City From Space
  10. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Tokyo Olympics 2020: This Is How the Japanese Capital Looks Like From Space While the Games Are Underway
  2. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched
  3. Zoook Rocker Color Blast Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With RGB Lights Launched
  4. Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform
  5. Google Maps for iOS Gets Support for Interactive Widgets to Ease Navigation
  6. Burger King Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Brazil — but Only for Dog Treats
  7. Bitcoin Price Is Back Above $40,000. Here's How the Cryptocurrency Has Performed in the Last Month
  8. Kindle Devices With 3G Support to Lose Internet Access in December: All Details
  9. Google Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for All Employees, Announces New Support for Coronavirus Response
  10. ProFunds’s New Bitcoin Mutual Fund Is Making It Easier to Invest in Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com