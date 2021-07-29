Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched as the first TWS earbuds from the company to feature active noise cancellation (ANC). They have a compact design with in-ear-style tips. There are a total of six microphones on the earbuds that are powered by electrodynamic drivers. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are offered in two colour options and aluminium touch surface. They are made from anodised aluminium and sweat-resistant textured housing.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ price

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are priced at $399 / EUR399 (roughly Rs. 29,600/ Rs. 35,200) in the US and Europe, respectively. They are offered in Black and Sand colours. The TWS earbuds will go on sale starting August 19. As of now, there is no information on availability in the Indian market for Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ specifications, features

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are powered by 6.8mm electrodynamic drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They have customisable sound equaliser that can be adjusted with the Bang & Olufsen app. They have been designed by celebrated Danish designer Thomas Bentzen and come with four pairs of silicone ear tips as well as medium size Comply Isolation ear tips. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ have IP54 dust- and water-resistance as well.

They feature adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode, thanks to the six microphones on the earbuds. In terms of battery life, they can deliver 6.5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 7.5 hours with ANC off, with the 85mAh batteries in each earbud. With the charging case, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ can deliver a total of up to 20 hours of playtime with its 340mAh battery. The earbuds themselves take an hour and a half to charge fully while the charging case takes one hour and 40 minutes. It also supports Qi wireless charging that takes an hour and 50 minutes. The TWS earbuds support fast charging as well and a 20-minute charge can deliver around two hours of playtime.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ feature Bluetooth v5.2 that supports SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive codecs. The earbuds weigh 8 grams and the charging case weighs 50 grams.