  CES 2020: Audio Technica Launches ATH ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation

CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation

The true wireless earphones will be priced at $249.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 13:03 IST
CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation

The earphones support the aptX, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs

Highlights
  • Audio-Technica has launched new true wireless earphones
  • There is active noise cancellation on the headset
  • The ATH-ANC300TW earphones go on sale later this year

After the success of Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, pretty much every important audio manufacturer sees potential in the true wireless earphones space. CES 2020 has itself seen some key launches in the segment from brands such as Shure, Panasonic, and Technics, and now another respected headphone maker has joined the list. Japanese headphone specialist Audio-Technica has launched its latest consumer audio product as part of its QuietPoint range, the ATH-ANC300TW true wireless earphones, at the annual tech expo in Las Vegas.

Although this isn't Audio-Technica's first pair of true wireless earphones, the ATH-ANC300TW earphones are unique as they combine active noise cancellation with the convenience of the true wireless form factor. The headset has 5.8mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5, and supports the aptX, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones have a claimed battery life of 4.5 hours per charge, while the charging case promises an additional three charges to the earbuds.

The ATH-ANC300TW earphones themselves feature a typical in-canal fit, while the charging case has a unique shape to account for the size of the earbuds. Charging the case is through the USB Type-C port at the side. Although battery life is in line with what we've come to expect from true wireless earphones, we have seen some options with claims of better battery life.

The recently launched Shure Aonic 215 earphones promise eight hours of use per charge, while AirPods Pro (Review) offer around 22-23 hours of overall battery life per charge cycle. Panasonic also announced new true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation at CES 2020.

Audio-Technica's QuietPoint series of headphones and earphones is well-regarded for its active noise cancellation and overall performance, so there are high expectations from the ATH-ANC300TW true wireless earphones as well. The earphones will be priced at $249 (approximately Rs. 17,950) and are expected to go on sale in Spring 2020. There's no word on whether the earphones will be available in India just yet, but the product could be launched here alongside other markets.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Audio-Technica, Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW, True wireless earphones, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala

Ali Pardiwala

CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation
