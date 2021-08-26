Audio-Technica has unveiled the ATH-S220BT, the company's latest budget headphones that feature up to 60 hours of battery life and promise a low-latency wireless performance. The headphones include the ability to let users connect to two devices over Bluetooth simultaneously. Other key highlights of the Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT include support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants, Google's Fast Pair integration, and rapid charge for faster charging. The headphones are designed as an upgrade to the ATH-S200BT that were launched in 2019.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT price, availability

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT price has been set at $59 (roughly Rs. 4,400). The headphones come in Black, Navy Blue, and White colour options and are initially available for purchase in the US. Details about the pricing and availability of the Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT in India are yet to be revealed.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT specifications

The Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT feature 40mm closed-back dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 5–32,000Hz and an impedance of 32 ohms. The headphones have cushioned, low-profile earpads. There is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity for a wireless music playback experience. However, the ATH-S220BT can also be used as wired headphones with the included 1.2 metres cable and a built-in 3.5mm connector.

Users can pair the Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT with two Bluetooth devices at once and switch between them for different tasks. There is also Google's Fast Pair support to enable one-tap pairing with compatible Android devices.

The headphones come with ear cup controls to let users play or pause music tracks or attend a call, without taking out their connected phone. The controls are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri to access messages, map navigation, and other features using your voice.

Audio-Technica has provided an inbuilt microphone, which has a frequency response of 50–4,000Hz, for hands-free calling. There is, however, no active noise cancellation support.

The AT-S220BT pack a 3.7V lithium-polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to 60 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The headphones are claimed to deliver up to 3.5 hours of usage with a 10-minute rapid charge using a USB Type-C connection and the supplied charging cable. Besides, the headphones weigh 180 grams.