Technology News
Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 18,490

05 March 2019
The Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT is the wireless version of the popular M50x

Highlights

  • The Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT is priced at Rs. 18,490
  • The headphones are available on Amazon India
  • The wired ATH-M50x is a popular headset at under Rs. 10,000

The Audio Technica ATH-M50x is a popular pair of over-ear headphones, and is widely considered the best headset at under Rs. 10,000. It's also been around for many years now, but continues to sell thanks to its being critically praised by users and experts alike. Fans of the original wired version as well as new buyers now have the option to buy the wireless version. Audio Technica has launched the ATH-M50x BT in India, which will be available to buy on Amazon for Rs. 18,490.

The new headphones are the wireless version of the Audio Technica ATH-M50x, which were launched globally in January 2014. The wireless ATH-M50x BT was launched globally back in October 2018, but has now been made available in India. For now, the product is available exclusively on Amazon India, and comes with a USB charging cable, a 3.9-foot stereo audio cable for wired use and a carrying pouch.

The Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT has 45mm dynamic drivers and a frequency response range of 15-28,000Hz. For connectivity, the headset uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is also compatible with the aptX codec for better audio data transmission over Bluetooth. Battery life is claimed by Audio Technica to run for 40 hours on a full charge.

The headphones can also be used with the Audio Technica Connect app for Android and iOS, which lets users control various settings on the headphones. The original wired ATH-M50x has been known for its neutral sonic signature and sound quality, and it will be interesting to see if Audio Technica can replicate the quality with its wireless version.

Comments

Further reading: Audio Technica, Audio Technica ATH-M50x, Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT, aptX
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Pricee
Samsung Galaxy S8
