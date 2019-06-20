Japanese headphone maker Audio-Technica is well-known for its range of audio products, which ranges in price from affordable to very high-end. The company has now boosted its product range with its latest launch, the Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT. The new earphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and an in-ear fit, and are priced at Rs. 4,890 in India. The new earphones are now on sale, and will be available to buy both online and offline, through Audio-Technica's retail network.

The earphones are officially priced at Rs. 4,890, but can be found online for under Rs. 4,000. The CK200BT features a cable running between the two earbuds, with modules for the in-line remote and microphone, as well as the battery. The earphones feature an in-ear fit and are available in multiple colour options including black, white, and blue.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT has 9mm dynamic drivers, and a claimed battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge. The earphones are charged using a Micro-USB port, and the sales package includes a Micro-USB cable and a total of three silicone ear tips in varying sizes.

Audio-Technica is popular in India for its high-end products, which includes the iconic ATH-M50x. The company recently launched the Bluetooth version of the headphones - the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT, which is priced at Rs. 18,450.

The Audio-Technica CK200BT earphones will face competition from the recently launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, which are priced slightly higher but have a superior triple-driver setup for audio.

