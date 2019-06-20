Technology News
Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,890

The earphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and an in-ear fit.

Updated: 20 June 2019 13:09 IST
The ATH-CK200BT earphones feature a simple wireless in-ear design

Highlights
  • Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT earphones deliver 7 hours of battery life
  • The earphones feature Bluetooth connectivity
  • The CK200BT is available now online and offline

Japanese headphone maker Audio-Technica is well-known for its range of audio products, which ranges in price from affordable to very high-end. The company has now boosted its product range with its latest launch, the Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT. The new earphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and an in-ear fit, and are priced at Rs. 4,890 in India. The new earphones are now on sale, and will be available to buy both online and offline, through Audio-Technica's retail network.

The earphones are officially priced at Rs. 4,890, but can be found online for under Rs. 4,000. The CK200BT features a cable running between the two earbuds, with modules for the in-line remote and microphone, as well as the battery. The earphones feature an in-ear fit and are available in multiple colour options including black, white, and blue.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT has 9mm dynamic drivers, and a claimed battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge. The earphones are charged using a Micro-USB port, and the sales package includes a Micro-USB cable and a total of three silicone ear tips in varying sizes.

Audio-Technica is popular in India for its high-end products, which includes the iconic ATH-M50x. The company recently launched the Bluetooth version of the headphones - the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT, which is priced at Rs. 18,450.

The Audio-Technica CK200BT earphones will face competition from the recently launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, which are priced slightly higher but have a superior triple-driver setup for audio.

Which are the best budget Bluetooth earphones and headphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Audio-Technica, earphones, Bluetooth, Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT
Ali Pardiwala

Honor Smartphones
