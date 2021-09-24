Audio-Technica has launched the ATH-102USB in India as the company's latest budget headphones that feature an inbuilt mic that makes them fit for users following the hybrid working culture and remote learning. The Japanese company has introduced a special antibacterial and deodorant processing in the headphones to ensure hygienic use. The microphone of the Audio-Technica ATH-102USB has an inbuilt noise-cancelling feature. Audio-Technica says that the new wired headphones are easy to connect to any device since it is compatible with USB Type-A and USB Type-C.

Audio-Technica ATH-102USB price in India

Audio-Technica ATH-102USB headphones' price in India is set at Rs. 2,393, as per a press release. At the time of writing, the headphones weren't listed on leading e-commerce platforms in the country. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for the headphones' availability. This report will be updated when we receive official details.

Audio-Technica ATH-102USB specifications

Audio-Technica ATH-102USB feature 30mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz and an impedance of 32 Ohms. The driver uses a carbon black film diaphragm and the USB connection is claimed to offer digital playback with less noise than an analogue connection.

The headphones have a lightweight design and feature slider adjustment for fitting. The headphones feature an inbuilt bidirectional mic. The microphone offers noise cancellation features.

According to Audio-Technica, the headphones are compatible with USB Type-A and USB Type-C so users can attend calls, enjoy music, and games by just connecting the headset via USB (plug-and-play). The in-line controller on Audio-Technica ATH-102USB allows to adjust the volume and turn the microphone on and off. The headphones come with a USB Type-C conversion cord

The headphones come loaded with a special hygiene feature. Antibacterial and deodorant processing is applied to the headset, controller, plug part, ear pads, and windscreen. It prevents bacterias like Escherichia coli, yellow cocci, and others, making the headphones a safer option for users.