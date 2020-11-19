Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Audeze Penrose Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones With PS5 Compatibility Launched

Audeze Penrose Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones With PS5 Compatibility Launched

The headphones feature planar magnetic drivers and USB Type-C charging.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 19 November 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Audeze Penrose Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones With PS5 Compatibility Launched

The Audeze Penrose uses both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity

Highlights
  • Audeze has launched the Penrose gaming headset
  • The headphones use planar magnetic drivers
  • Audeze launched the Mobius gaming headset in 2018

Audeze Penrose, the American boutique audio manufacturers' latest headphones have been launched at a price of Rs. 24,990 in India. The new gaming headphones come from a company known for its audiophile-grade premium headsets and use planar magnetic drivers. The wireless headphones feature both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, with the latter offering the convenience of wireless audio while gaming, without the typical latency issues of Bluetooth. This is Audeze's second pair of headphones focused on the gaming segment after the Mobius, which was launched in 2018.

Audeze Penrose gaming headphones price and availability

At Rs. 24,990, the Audeze Penrose are a bit more affordable than the Mobius, which are priced at Rs. 29,990 in India. The wireless gaming headphones are available for pre-order now through Audeze's official distributor in India, headphonezone.in.

Audeze Penrose gaming headphones specifications and features

The Audeze Penrose is available in two variants, with both priced at Rs. 24,990 in India. The standard edition supports 2.4GHz connectivity with the upcoming Sony PS5, as well as the PS4, Mac PCs, and mobile devices through Bluetooth. The Penrose X supports 2.4GHz connectivity with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles, and Windows PCs, apart from Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices.

Like Audeze's existing range of products, the Penrose uses planar magnetic drivers, and allows for wireless connectivity through both Bluetooth as well as 2.4GHz wireless audio. The latter method uses an included dongle which can be connected to the source device for significantly lower latency than Bluetooth.

Interestingly, both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity can be used simultaneously; this allows you to use a connected mobile device for chat functionality while gameplay audio uses 2.4GHz connectivity through the dongle. The headset has a detachable boom microphone. Battery life is claimed to be 15 hours per charge, and charging is through a USB Type-C port.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Audeze, Audeze Penrose, Planar Magnetic, Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, wireless headphones, Gaming Headphones, Audeze Penrose Price in India, Audeze Penrose Specifications, Audeze Penrose Features, Audeze Penrose X
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages

Related Stories

Audeze Penrose Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones With PS5 Compatibility Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  3. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite May Democratise Foldable Smartphone Technology
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award
  8. Vivo OriginOS Skin Unveiled With New Grid-Like UI, Behavioural Wallpapers
  9. OnePlus Is Bringing 7 New Features to OxygenOS: Details
  10. OnePlus Nord N100 Has a 90Hz Display and Not Standard 60Hz: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant, Fi Expand Family-Oriented Features; Allow Users to Create Notes for Chores, Set Data Budget
  2. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Personal Sound Profile Support Launched in India
  3. Audeze Penrose Planar Magnetic Gaming Headphones With PS5 Compatibility Launched
  4. Google AI’s Chimera Painter Can Turn Your Doodles Into Realistic Monsters
  5. Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages
  6. MacBook Laptops With M1 Processor Support CrossOver 20 to Run Windows Apps
  7. YouTube App Update Brings Dedicated Section for Purchased Content, Audio Ads Announced
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite With UTG May Democratise Foldable Smartphone Technology Next Year
  9. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  10. Pokemon Go ‘Go Beyond’ Update to Release November 30, Level Cap Increased to 50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com