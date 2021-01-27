Technology News
  Apple Launches Special Edition Powerbeats Pro With 'Black on Black' Aesthetics Offered by Fragment Design

Apple Launches Special Edition Powerbeats Pro With ‘Black-on-Black’ Aesthetics Offered by Fragment Design

The special edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds carry a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2021 14:21 IST
Apple Launches Special Edition Powerbeats Pro With ‘Black-on-Black’ Aesthetics Offered by Fragment Design

Photo Credit: Beats

Special edition Powerbeats Pro come with Fragment Design’s double lightning logo

Highlights
  • Special edition Powerbeats Pro will be available from January 29
  • Apple is selling the regular version of Powerbeats Pro at $199.95
  • Powerbeats Pro earbuds come with Apple’s H1 chip

Apple's audio brand Beats has partnered with Fragment Design, the brand owned by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, to launch a special edition of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. The new offering comes in a monochromatic design with a pure black finish that the company calls a ‘black-on-black' design. The special edition Powerbeats Pro feature Fragment Design's FRGMT branding on one earbud and its double lightning logo on the other. The charging case of the special edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds also carries the black-on-black design with the double lightning logo.

Special edition Powerbeats Pro price, availability

The special edition Powerbeats Pro come with a price tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The earbuds will be available for purchase through the Apple website from January 29.

Apple is currently selling the regular Powerbeats Pro earbuds at $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,600).

Special edition Powerbeats Pro specifications

The special edition Powerbeats Pro are identical to the regular Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless earbuds in terms of specifications. This means that you'll get the Apple H1 chip that allows independent connection between the two earbuds, wireless audio sharing, and volume as well as track controls on each earbud. The earbuds also come with a built-in battery that is claimed to deliver up to nine hours of playback time on a single charge. The bundled case is rated to offer an additional 24 hours of listening time.

In terms of changes, the special edition Powerbeats Pro earbuds come with the ‘black-on-black' design and Fragment Design's branding. The bundled case also has the same branding to provide some distinction over the original Powerbeats Pro earbuds.

There are adjustable ear hooks and four sizes of earplugs to ergonomically fit on your ears. The earbuds also come with a built-in sensor that pauses the music when the earplugs are not in the ear.

The Powerbeats Pro come with Siri support for hands-free control by using the “Hey Siri” hotword. There are also dual beam-forming microphones and a motion and speech accelerometer for speech-detection and eliminating background noise. The earbuds are bundled with a Lightning port to USB-A charging cable.

Apple's Beats has not declared the number of special edition Powerbeats Pro units that will be available at the time of its sale. However, considering Fragment Design's existing collaboration with apparel and fashion brands, the new earbuds are likely to be available in a limited quantity.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Special edition Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Fragment Design, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Beats, Apple
