Apple could soon launch a truly wireless edition of the Beats Powerbeats headphones. Just last week, there were rumours that Apple could be working on wireless Powerbeats headphones. iOS 12.2 reportedly includes images that suggest Apple is indeed working on the Powerbeats Pro. The hidden images in iOS 12.2 reveal the AirPods-like headphones along with a wireless charging case. Powerbeats Pro may ship in Black and White colours.

The images and animations within iOS 12.2 were first spotted by 9to5Mac. The publication also seems confident about the Powerbeats Pro branding. The upcoming truly wireless headphones look similar to Powerbeats3 but don't include any wires. Apple started rolling out iOS 12.2 on Monday, on all compatible devices.

Powerbeats Pro will ship with a wireless charging case, much like the AirPods charging case, the report adds. iOS 12.2 is said to include the image of the charging case in both black and white colours.

Last week's rumours suggested Apple may launch the Powerbeats Pro headphones sometime next month. The headphones are also expected to include Apple's H1 chip, which powers the recently launched second-generation AirPods. This means Powerbeats Pro are likely to support the 'Hey Siri' feature as well.

Powerbeats Pro could offer an official alternative to the AirPods, especially for those who may need a slightly better fit. Powerbeats currently include adjustable ear tips and over-ear clips that are useful for those who use their headphones while working out or running.

It's still unclear how Apple may price the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones or how good the battery may be. Considering the highly polished renders that have already made their way into iOS 12.2, we're probably not very far away from seeing them in the real world.