Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple to Launch Over Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report

Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report

The over-ear headphones by Apple will come with replaceable ear pads and headband padding that will be attached magnetically, the report said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2020 18:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report

Apple’s over-ear wireless headphones would be different from what you’ll get today

Highlights
  • Apple’s over-ear headphones are said to come in two variations
  • The headphones would include technologies similar to AirPods Pro
  • Apple is developing its over-ear headphones since at least 2018

Apple is building modular over-ear wireless headphones with swappable magnetic parts, according to a report. The new headphones by the Cupertino, California-based giant could come in multiple variations and include AirPods Pro-like wireless-pairing and noise-cancellation support. Although Apple is reportedly to be working on its over-ear headphones since at least 2018, the new offering could debut sometime later this year. A previous report suggested that Apple would unveil its over-ear headphones at WWDC 2020 in June. The company could also showcase its new earbuds at the developer conference.

The over-ear headphones by Apple will come with replaceable ear pads and headband padding that will be attached magnetically, Bloomberg reports. This type of customisation offered by the company is said to be similar to some headphones from brands such as Master & Dynamic and Bowers & Wilkins.

Apple would offer a customisable experience that would match the Apple Watch that supports interchangeable wrist bands.

“The design may also mean the same set of headphones would be convertible from comfort to fitness use and back again,” the report said, citing people familiar with the development.

It is also reported that there will be at least two variations of the over-ear headphones — one premium version with leather-like fabrics, whereas the other one would come with lighter, breathable materials with small perforations.

In terms of underlying technologies, the new headphones by Apple are said to have similar wireless-pairing and noise-cancellation technologies that you get on the AirPods Pro. You can also expect Siri integration, in addition to some integrated touch controls.

The report added that prototypes of the over-ear headphones had a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. Of course, the actual product may have some differences.

Apple has been in the market of audio products for some time, but it hasn't unveiled its over-ear headphones — despite many reports suggesting their existence. A report by Bloomberg in 2018 even claimed that the over-ear headphones by the company with a studio-quality experience would debut in 2019.

Having said that, the latest report by the publication suggested that the headphones would finally debut later this year, though there would be some delay due to ongoing production challenges, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple is believed to compete against Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony with its premium headphones. However, there aren't any details available around their pricing. It is also likely that Apple would distinguish some experience from the headphones lineup offered by Beats Electronics that it acquired in 2014.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple headphones, Apple over ear headphones, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
Google Launches YouTube Learning for Students, Play Store to Get Kids Section

Related Stories

Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  5. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  8. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  9. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's Fast-Growing Meet Video Tool Getting Zoom-Like Layout, Gmail Link
  2. Facebook Steps Up Fight Against COVID-19 Misinformation With New Tool
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Unlikely to Make a Splash in China Due to Widespread 5G: Poll
  4. Google Launches YouTube Learning for Students, Play Store to Get Kids Section
  5. Free Unlimited Calls, Data Sought by Plea in Supreme Court During COVID-19 Lockdown
  6. Apple to Launch Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts Later This Year: Report
  7. Realme X50 Youth Edition Spotted on 3C, 5G Support and 30W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. LG G7 ThinQ Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
  9. Oppo A92s Alleged Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped
  10. TikTok To Disable Direct Messages for Users Under 16, Introduces Family Pairing for Better Parental Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com