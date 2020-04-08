Technology News
loading

Apple Over-Ear Headphones, AirPods X Earphones to Launch in 2020: Report

Apple may be looking to phase out the Beats brand altogether.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 April 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Over-Ear Headphones, AirPods X Earphones to Launch in 2020: Report

The new AirPods could launch alongside the iPhone 12 series

Highlights
  • Apple could launch new over-ear headphones this year
  • Also expected is the AirPods X, according to the report
  • The Beats brand could be entirely replaced by Apple

Although Apple has bundled and sold the EarPods earphones for some time now, its first serious product under its own brand name was the Apple AirPods, launched in late 2016. Since then, Apple has also launched the second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, cementing its hold on the global true wireless earphones segment. The Cupertino-based company could now be looking to add to its audio lineup, with new over-ear headphones and a new version of the AirPods expected to launch later this year, according to a new report.

A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that Apple could be working on new audio products, which are planned to be launched this year. The tweet details two new products, codenamed B515 and B517, which could be Apple's over-ear headphones and the new AirPods X. While the over-ear headphones are expected to launch at WWDC 2020, the AirPods X are expected to be launched in September or October this year, alongside the iPhone 12 series.

Prosser further mentions that the Apple over-ear headphones will be priced at around $350 (approximately Rs. 26,500) and could go up against the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The AirPods X could be priced at $200 (approximately Rs. 15,150), suggesting that they'll be meant for sports or running, and will positioned somewhere between the AirPods (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro.

Interestingly, Prosser makes another key observation at the end of the tweet - the end goal is to phase out the Beats brand. Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion, and has since kept the brand running with new launches and prime space in retail stores and online. However, with Apple expanding its audio portfolio under its core brand identity, it looks like the company will phase out the Beats brand soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, Beats, Headphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Come With a 256GB Storage Base Model, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Model Expected: Reports
Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Apple Over-Ear Headphones, AirPods X Earphones to Launch in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  3. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  4. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  5. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  6. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  7. Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
  9. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  10. Microsoft Engineer Adapts Fan-Tracking App for COVID-19 Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  2. Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Apple Over-Ear Headphones, AirPods X Earphones to Launch in 2020: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Come With a 256GB Storage Base Model, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Model Expected: Reports
  5. Microsoft Engineer Adapts Fan-Tracking App for COVID-19 Use
  6. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging Tech Announced Ahead of OnePlus 8 Pro Debut
  7. Oppo A92, Oppo A52 Specifications Tipped in Google Play Console Listings, Snapdragon 665 SoC and Android 10 Expected: Report
  8. Roscosmos Says US President Donald Trump Paving Way to Seize Other Planets
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Bring Advanced Search Messages Feature, New Auto-Download Rule to Android
  10. Government Said to Ask TikTok, Facebook to Remove Users Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com