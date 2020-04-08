Although Apple has bundled and sold the EarPods earphones for some time now, its first serious product under its own brand name was the Apple AirPods, launched in late 2016. Since then, Apple has also launched the second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, cementing its hold on the global true wireless earphones segment. The Cupertino-based company could now be looking to add to its audio lineup, with new over-ear headphones and a new version of the AirPods expected to launch later this year, according to a new report.

A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that Apple could be working on new audio products, which are planned to be launched this year. The tweet details two new products, codenamed B515 and B517, which could be Apple's over-ear headphones and the new AirPods X. While the over-ear headphones are expected to launch at WWDC 2020, the AirPods X are expected to be launched in September or October this year, alongside the iPhone 12 series.

Prosser further mentions that the Apple over-ear headphones will be priced at around $350 (approximately Rs. 26,500) and could go up against the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The AirPods X could be priced at $200 (approximately Rs. 15,150), suggesting that they'll be meant for sports or running, and will positioned somewhere between the AirPods (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro.

Interestingly, Prosser makes another key observation at the end of the tweet - the end goal is to phase out the Beats brand. Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion, and has since kept the brand running with new launches and prime space in retail stores and online. However, with Apple expanding its audio portfolio under its core brand identity, it looks like the company will phase out the Beats brand soon.