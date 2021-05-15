AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18

Apple may announce the third-generation AirPods and the rumoured Apple Music HiFi music tier on May 18. The company is reported to not be done with its ‘Spring' announcements, with these two being reportedly announced in a more subdued manner. Apple won't be hosting a dedicated event for these two products, but instead will opt for a press release via its website. The Apple Music HiFi audio streaming tier is expected to include support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio.

The new rumour comes from Apple-focussed YouTuber Luke Miani who divulged this information exclusively to AppleTrack. Miani told the publication that the next-gen AirPods will be announced alongside the Apple Music HiFi debut on May 18. AppleTrack also reports, based on inputs from sources, that the new AirPods will be launched in the “coming weeks.” Apple is known to make announcements on Tuesdays, therefore the May 18 date seems believable, although there is no other evidence apart from this to corroborate these claims.

Apple previously made a similar move with the launch of AirPods Pro in 2019, wherein it just issued a press release instead of hosting an event. The Cupertino company could go the same way for the third-gen AirPods as well. However, we recommend you take the information with a pinch of salt.

A recent report also claimed that new AirPods and Apple Music HiFI music tier are coming soon. The new AirPods that could be called the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021) are likely to resemble the AirPods Pro in design and have its system-in-package (SiP). The new AirPods is also rumoured to have upgraded noise cancellation and an advanced Siri integration.

As for Apple Music HiFi, the new streaming tier will support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio Up until now, Apple didn't feature support for Dolby but only supported its internal HiFi audio codec ALAC. HiFi files have less audio compression and thereby are capable of a better sound quality output. HiFi audio streaming support on Apple Music is reported to be offered without increasing its subscription cost that starts at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month for the individual tier in the US and Rs. 99 in India.