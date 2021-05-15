Technology News
loading

AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18

AirPods 3 are likely to resemble the AirPods Pro in design and have its system-in-package (SiP).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 May 2021 13:59 IST
AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Uncle Pan Pan

Apple Music HiFi audio streaming tier may include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support

Highlights
  • HiFi support may be offered on Apple Music at no additional cost
  • New AirPods could be called the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021)
  • Apple may not host a separate virtual event for these launches

Apple may announce the third-generation AirPods and the rumoured Apple Music HiFi music tier on May 18. The company is reported to not be done with its ‘Spring' announcements, with these two being reportedly announced in a more subdued manner. Apple won't be hosting a dedicated event for these two products, but instead will opt for a press release via its website. The Apple Music HiFi audio streaming tier is expected to include support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio.

The new rumour comes from Apple-focussed YouTuber Luke Miani who divulged this information exclusively to AppleTrack. Miani told the publication that the next-gen AirPods will be announced alongside the Apple Music HiFi debut on May 18. AppleTrack also reports, based on inputs from sources, that the new AirPods will be launched in the “coming weeks.” Apple is known to make announcements on Tuesdays, therefore the May 18 date seems believable, although there is no other evidence apart from this to corroborate these claims.

Apple previously made a similar move with the launch of AirPods Pro in 2019, wherein it just issued a press release instead of hosting an event. The Cupertino company could go the same way for the third-gen AirPods as well. However, we recommend you take the information with a pinch of salt.

A recent report also claimed that new AirPods and Apple Music HiFI music tier are coming soon. The new AirPods that could be called the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021) are likely to resemble the AirPods Pro in design and have its system-in-package (SiP). The new AirPods is also rumoured to have upgraded noise cancellation and an advanced Siri integration.

As for Apple Music HiFi, the new streaming tier will support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and ‘lossless' audio Up until now, Apple didn't feature support for Dolby but only supported its internal HiFi audio codec ALAC. HiFi files have less audio compression and thereby are capable of a better sound quality output. HiFi audio streaming support on Apple Music is reported to be offered without increasing its subscription cost that starts at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month for the individual tier in the US and Rs. 99 in India.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, Apple Music, HiFi Streaming Support, Apple Music HiFi, AirPods 3
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate, Discontinues Free Trial as Well

Related Stories

AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  2. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  3. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  8. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  9. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  10. Vivo V21 SE May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronauts May Take 'Antimicrobial' Route to Keep Space Undergarments Clean
  2. AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18
  3. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate, Discontinues Free Trial as Well
  4. Augmented Reality for Surgery: Doctors Perform Minimally Invasive Spinal Procedure With AR Headset
  5. Elon Musk Says He’s Working With Dogecoin Developers To Improve Transaction Efficiency
  6. Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Build Electric Cars in US, Start Producing Vehicles in 2023
  7. Realme 7i Starts Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Rides Boost in Work-From-Home Demands to Post Soaring Profit
  9. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  10. Facebook Faces Prospect of 'Devastating' Data Transfer Ban After Irish Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com