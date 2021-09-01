Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint

Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint

Counterpoint says Xiaomi was a standout across sub-$100 (roughly Rs.7,200 ) TWS segment.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 September 2021 18:51 IST
Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint

Counterpoint also notes that Samsung, JBL, and Xiaomi have raked in the most revenue share in Q2 2021

Highlights
  • India’s boAt took the eighth spot in the Q2 2021 global TWS market
  • JBL, JLab, and QCY TWS brands saw an increase in YoY market share
  • Apple lost market share despite offering discounts on AirPods

Truly wireless earbuds segment saw a tepid quarter-on-quarter growth in the global market in Q2 2021, Counterpoint Research reports. Apple reportedly lost significant share in both sales volume and value despite big price drops on the AirPods. Counterpoint says Samsung managed to gain from Apple's losses in the YoY TWS market share, while Xiaomi was a standout across sub-$100 (roughly Rs. 7,200). Overall global unit sales and value of the TWS segment is reported to have risen only by 1 percent and 9 percent, respectively. This is likely a result of the fresh lockdowns in several regions during the period.

Counterpoint Research says that even though the QoQ growth was slow, the global TWS market enjoyed 27 percent YoY market growth compared with 2020's COVID-19 impacted Q2. Even though Apple's Q2 2021 YoY TWS market share declined significantly, Counterpoint says that the tech giant is likely not worried about this temporary loss. Liz Lee, senior analyst at Counterpoint says, “I think the third generation AirPods expected next month could be a massive hit. It's been so long since we've seen a new release, and if you factor in some attractive pricing, it's very possible the AirPods 3 could push overall sales for Apple TWS hearables past 80 million for the year.”

As mentioned, the report adds that Samsung grabbed a big portion of the TWS Q2 2021 premium segment, while Xiaomi was a standout across sub-$100 segment. India's boAt took the eighth spot in the global TWS market backed by great gains in the home market. JBL, JLab, and QCY truly wireless brands saw an increase in Q2 2021 YoY market share, according to Counterpoint.

Counterpoint also notes that Samsung, JBL, and Xiaomi have raked in significant revenue share in Q2 2021. Lee explains that this is partly because of out-performance in China, where there is a strong ecosystem of smaller budget brands. “Despite this expansion, as well as declines in the US, the sub-$100 and premium markets continue inching towards parity in terms of volume. This trend is likely to be accelerated by Apple in the coming months, and I wouldn't be surprised if the premium segment pushes past 50 percent in the second half,” Lee says in the report.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Counterpoint, AirPods
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo GoPods Neo Launched in India as Rebranded Realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2

Related Stories

Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  4. How to Repost a Story on Instagram
  5. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  6. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  7. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  8. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  9. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  10. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Recommends 2Mbps as Minimum Broadband Speed, Asks Government to Pay 50 Percent of Monthly Charges for Rural Connections
  2. Telegram 8.0 Update Allows Unlimited Viewers to Watch Livestream, Brings Trending Stickers Panel, More
  3. Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint
  4. Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo GoPods Neo Launched in India as Rebranded Realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2
  5. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  6. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  7. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  8. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  9. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  10. New Study Suggests Keeping Camera On During Video Calls Causes More Work Fatigue in Employees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com