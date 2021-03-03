Technology News
loading

Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss

The study on hearing health was conducted by Apple in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 March 2021 20:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss

Photo Credit: Apple

Research app seen above was used to conduct the Apple Hearing Study

Highlights
  • Using the Noise App can help monitor the exposure to sound
  • Study conducted in collaboration with University of Michigan
  • WHO estimates 700 million people globally will be affected by 2050

Apple on Tuesday shared insights from the Apple Hearing Study, ahead of World Hearing Day today. The study shares findings from long-term hearing health data gathered with the participation of thousands of Apple Watch and iPhone users in the US. Insights included how many experience a daily average environmental sound exposure higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended limit, how many work in a loud workplace, and average weekly headphone exposure, among others. The company on the occasion of World Hearing Day also shares tips and tools to better manage their hearing health.

Findings of the Apple Hearing Study were detailed in a blog post by the company. The study was conducted by Apple through its Research app, in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Data from the study is being shared with the WHO's Make Listening Safe initiative. WHO estimates that by 2050, more than 700 million people globally will experience profound hearing issues.

Apple notes that a quarter of the study's participants experience a daily average environmental sound exposure higher than the WHO recommended limit, and that more than 50 percent of participants now work, or have previously worked, in a loud workplace. The study also highlighted that for one in 10 participants, the average weekly headphone exposure was higher than WHO's recommended limit. Apple says 10 percent of the participants were diagnosed with hearing loss by a professional, and only 25 percent of those used a hearing aid or a cochlear implant.

Based on the hearing data however, 20 percent of the participants qualify for having hearing loss as per WHO standards, 10 percent of which have signs of hearing loss that are consistent of being caused by noise exposure. Almost half of the participants from the study haven't had their hearing tested a professional in the last 10 years. Nearly a quarter of the participants experience ringing in their ears a few times a week which could indicate hearing loss.

In its blog post, Apple notes, "Reduced hearing can affect a person's health and well-being in many ways, such as contributing to reduced communication, feelings of isolation, loneliness, and withdrawal." It suggests ways in which users can avoid hearing loss in today's world. These include using the Noise app on the Apple Watch to be aware of your environment's noise levels, with alerts when they exceeds safe levels. The Health app on the iPhone will help users similarly, showing if headphone or environmental noise has exceeded safe levels, while also keeping a track of exposure history.

Apple also cautioned users about listening to music and other media at the lowest enjoyable volume to avoid risking hearing loss. The company also suggests periodic visits to a hearing professional to get your hearing checked. “We encourage people to take the appropriate steps to protect their hearing and to seek care when needed” said Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General of the WHO, was quoted to say in Apple's blog post.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, World Health Organisation, WHO, Apple Hearing Study, Apple Watch, World Hearing Day
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature

Related Stories

Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  3. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  4. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  10. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
  2. Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
  3. Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
  5. Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More
  6. Truecaller Launches Guardians Personal Safety App That Allows Location-Sharing With Specific Contacts
  7. WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature
  8. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  9. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  10. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com