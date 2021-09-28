Technology News
  Apple Launches Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones in a Limited Edition Model

Apple Launches Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones in a Limited-Edition Model

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition headphones come with a price tag of $349.95 (roughly Rs. 25,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 September 2021 15:24 IST
Apple Launches Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones in a Limited-Edition Model

Photo Credit: Apple

Beats partners with fashion brand A-COLD-WALL owned by British designer Samuel Ross

Highlights
  • Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition launched
  • The new Beats Studio 3 headphones come with a “slate” colour palette
  • Apple brought the original Beats Studio 3 headphones back in 2017

Apple has introduced limited-edition Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones that are designed in partnership with the fashion brand A-COLD-WALL owned by British designer Samuel Ross. Called Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition, the headphones feature a slate colour palette that features a “speckled cement” application covering both build and ear cushions. Apart from the fresh design, the new Beats Studio 3 are identical to the existing headphones that Apple first launched back in September 2017. The headphones come with Beats' proprietary Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) technology and are powered by the Apple W1 chip.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition price, availability

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition come with a price tag of $349.95 (roughly Rs. 25,900). The headphones are initially limited to Apple's online store in the US, with a “coming soon” tag. Details about the global pricing and availability of the new Beats Studio 3 headphones are yet to be revealed. The listing for the new Beats Studio 3 headphones was initially spotted by Macotakara.

In 2017, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless launched at the same price of $349.95 and came in Blue, Matte Black, Porcelain Rose, Red, Shadow Gray, and White shades.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition specifications

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition feature a slate colour palette with a “speckled cement” application to deliver a distinct design. The headphones also carry an ACW bracket logo and onyx stroke on each side. Further, the inner band of the limited-edition Beats Studio 3 come in a clay colour.

Apple has wrapped the new headphones in a packaging made of wood fibre. This is claimed to be either recycled or sourced from responsibly managed forests. The exterior box and debossed band are also claimed to be made using recycled fibre content.

In terms of hardware, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition are the same as the regular Beats Studio 3 headphones. They'll include the Pure ANC technology that is claimed to actively block external noise and use real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion. There are also soft, over-ear cushions that help reduce ambient noise. Under the hood, the new Beats Studio 3 headphones include the Apple W1 chip to enable seamless setup and switching between Apple device users. The chip also includes Class 1 Bluetooth (Bluetooth v4.0) connectivity.

The new Beats Studio 3 headphones are claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery can be extended to up to 40 hours by turning off the Pure ANC feature. There is also a Fast Fuel technology that helps deliver faster charging support — three hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge.

Apple has bundled the Beats Studio 3 Wireless — A-COLD-WALL Limited Edition with a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, USB-A to USB Micro-B charging cable, and a carrying case. The headphones weigh 260 grams.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Beats Studio 3 Wireless A COLD WALL Limited Edition price, Beats Studio 3 Wireless A COLD WALL Limited Edition specifications, Beats Studio 3 Wireless A COLD WALL Limited Edition, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Launches Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones in a Limited-Edition Model
  2. Apple Launches Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones in a Limited-Edition Model
