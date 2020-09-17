Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple AirPods Studio Over Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped

Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped

Apple AirPods Studio headphones feature a USB Type-C port for connectivity, as per the alleged renders.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 September 2020 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/Jon Prosser

Apple AirPods Studio may have sensors to detect the left and right ears

Highlights
  • Apple AirPods Studio may be launched later this year
  • The over-ear headphones may feature active noise cancellation
  • Apple AirPods Studio could come with neck detection feature

Apple AirPods Studio, the rumoured Apple-branded over-ear headphones, have surfaced in high-quality renders. The headphones are claimed to feature magnetic earcups along with a reversible feature that automatically detect left/ right ear to throw channeled sound, high-quality leather, a metal build, and USB Type-C port. It has been widely reported that the headphones will be launched along with this year's iPhone series.

Tipster Jon Prosser tweeted the alleged high-quality renders of the rumoured AirPods Studio through a tweet. Prosser also shared a video on YouTube, claiming that the Apple AirPods Studio headphones (codenamed B515) feature magnetic earcups. Unlike regular earcups, these don't have L/ R markings and can be worn in on any ear. These reversible earcups automatically detect the left/ right ear of the user and then channel sound according to that. The tipster added that the interior earpads and headband are made of high-quality leather, while the earcups have a premium metal built on the outside.

As per the renders, the Bluetooth headphones by Apple do not feature a 3.5mm jack but they do have a USB Type-C port. It is unclear whether the headphones can be used with a Type-C to Type-C connector (with new MacBooks) or USB Type-C to lightning jack connectors (with iPhones).

A previous report suggested that the headphones could feature active noise cancellation, head and neck detection, and custom equaliser settings.

Apple AirPods true wireless earphones series carry sensors that can detect when the earphones have been removed or put back. This automatically plays or pauses music on compatible devices. Similarly, the Apple AirPods Studio over-ear headphones could also feature similar sensors that could detect when the headphones are being worn on the neck. Since the headphones are touted to be a premium offering, these are expected to compete with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3 upon launch.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AirPods Studio, Apple AirPods Studio Renders, Apple AirPods Studio Leak, Apple AirPods Studio Features
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India

Related Stories

Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup: Report
  5. Sony Xperia 5 II With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  7. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  8. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Chief Scientist Says 'True AR Glasses' at Least Five Years Away
  2. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update in India
  3. Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped
  4. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Touch Controls Launched in India
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) Price in India Cut by Rs. 30,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31 Start Receiving One UI 2.1 Update in India: Report
  7. Australia to Amend Law Making Facebook, Google Pay for News
  8. Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Price Discounted for Credit Card Users Ahead of IPL 2020
  9. Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve on September 29 in India
  10. Huawei Phone Prices Rise in China on Fears of Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com