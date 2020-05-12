Technology News
Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones to Feature Head and Neck Detection, Custom Equaliser Settings: Report

The AirPods Studio could be priced at around $350.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 May 2020 11:51 IST
The AirPods Studio Over Ear Headphones could feature active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Apple could launch the AirPods Studio later this year
  • The over-ear headphones will feature active noise cancellation
  • There will also be head and neck detection through special sensors

Apple AirPods Studio over-ear headphones could launch this year. Apple has been working on a new pair of premium over-ear headphones to be launched under its own brand, according to rumours and reports over the past few months. The headphones are expected to be launched later this year alongside the next-generation iPhone series, and recent chatter suggests that the headphones will be called the AirPods Studio. A new report now details some of the features expected on the headphones, including active noise cancellation, head and neck detection, and custom equaliser settings.

While it was initially believed that the AirPods branding would be reserved for the company's true wireless earphones, a report from 9to5Mac suggests that the rumoured over-ear premium headphones from Apple will be called the AirPods Studio. The report also details some of the features on the new headset, including head and neck detection through special sensors on the headset, custom equaliser settings, and more.

It's also possible that the headphones will have sensors to detect the left and right ears, which means that there may not be fixed left and right channels. It might be possible to wear the headphones any way, with the sensors detecting how you are wearing them, and deciding which side to send left and right-channel sound.

The AirPods true wireless earphones series have sensors which can detect when the earphones have been removed or put back, to automatically play or pause music or videos on compatible devices. The over-ear headphones could come with a similar feature, including detecting when the headphones are being worn on the neck. Furthermore, using the headphones with iOS or Mac devices will enable custom equaliser settings, according to the report.

The headphones will also have active noise cancellation, and compete with premium wireless over-ear models such as the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3. Pricing will be similar to those premium models as well, with earlier reports suggesting that the AirPods Studio will cost $350 (approximately Rs. 26,500).

A recent report suggests that refreshed models of the AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't due this year, and could be launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Apple could reserve its 2020 event for the new iPhone 12 series and the AirPods Studio alone.

