Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to Launch in April 2021: Report

The new AirPods Pro will likely have active noise cancellation and support for Spatial Audio.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 January 2021 13:11 IST
Apple launched the AirPods Pro in late 2019, priced at Rs. 24,900 in India

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) could launch in April 2021
  • Suppliers in China have shed some light on the upcoming earphones
  • The iPhone SE could also get its third-generation variant alongside

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen) could be launched in April 2021, according to a new report citing supply chain sources in China. The successor to the AirPods Pro, which was launched in late 2019, is expected to be an upgrade over the existing model, but no significant details have emerged yet beyond the dimensions of the charging case. The report further suggests that the iPhone SE (3rd Gen) will also be launched in April, around a year after the launch of the second-generation model.

The latest report comes via Japanese website Macotakara, which cites information from suppliers in China to suggest that Apple's next audio product and smartphone are due in April this year. The specific information in the report pertains to the size of the charging case of the rumoured AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). While the thickness remains the same at 21mm, the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively. This is a bit different from the charging case of the first-generation AirPods Pro, but not significantly so.

No other details are available as of now, but it's fairly obvious that the true wireless AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will have active noise cancellation, support for Apple's Spatial Audio, and connectivity and ecosystem benefits when used with Apple products, such as iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Pricing will likely be around the Rs. 25,000 mark, but it's too early to firmly make any predictions in this regard.

Also mentioned in the report is that the iPhone SE (3rd Generation) will also be launched in April 2021, although no further details on the smartphone are available. The successor to the iPhone SE (2020) (Review) will likely be priced at under Rs. 50,000 in India, while being powered by the same A14 Bionic chipset as on the iPhone 12 series of smartphones.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Apple, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone SE 2020, Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen), True wireless earphones, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
