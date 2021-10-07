Apple's AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are reportedly getting a new firmware update. The firmware build number is said to be 4A400 and it brings a new feature for AirPods Pro called Conversation Boost. The feature assists people with mild hearing challenges and also aims to make in-person conversations easy without having to remove the earpieces. The Conversation Boost feature was introduced by Apple at the WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) this year. Apart from the AirPods lineup, the new firmware update is said to be rolling out to Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.

MacRumors spotted the release of the latest firmware version 4A400 for AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. According to the report, the update for the AirPods Pro introduces the Conversation Boost feature that Apple previewed at WWDC earlier this year. Once it is turned on, it uses the microphone to boost the volume of face-to-face conversations happening in front of the user. It also has an option to reduce ambient noise.

How to turn on Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro

The Conversation Boost feature requires the AirPods Pro running firmware 4A400. The latest update should get installed on AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max automatically without any manual interference. To note, the AirPods Pro need to be inside a charging case and connected to an iPhone or iPad for the update to install. It is recommended to keep the AirPods Pro connected to a power source while the firmware updates. Users can go to Settings > General > About > AirPods and check the number next to the firmware version.

Once your AirPods Pro are updated with the latest firmware, Conversation Boost can be turned on by following these steps on iPhone or iPad running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.