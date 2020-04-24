Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple was speculated to launch AirPods X later this year.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 April 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple launched AirPods Pro in November 2019

Highlights
  • Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo speculates new AirPods' release details
  • Apple launched AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd gen) in 2019
  • AirPods were first introduced in 2016

Apple's next-generation AirPods will not launch in 2020, an Apple analyst has suggested. According to a report citing notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the third-generation AirPods are likely to head to production in the first half of 2021 while the second-generation AirPods Pro are slated to go into mass production in the "fourth calendar quarter of 2021, or the first quarter of 2022." The report also rejected claims regarding the launch of new 'Apple AirPods' later this year. Previously, a tipster had suggested that Apple might launch AirPods X later in 2020.

According to Kuo as cited by an Apple Insider report, Apple will most likely retain older designs in the new AirPods and AirPods Pro. However, the new-generation AirPods are believed to adopt "system-in-package (SIP) design, instead of a printed circuit board," that will aim to make the earbuds slimmer and faster. If the rumours are true, it won't come as a surprise as Apple retained its older design (seen in the first-generation AirPods) with their latest AirPods as well. Notably, the AirPods that came out in 2019 had many internal upgrades that enabled an enhanced sound quality, battery life, along with other features.

To recall, Apple introduced the second-generation AirPods in March 2019 that looked almost identical to the first-generation AirPods, which were launched in 2016. But the second-generation AirPods came with major internal upgrades such as H1 audio chip, hands-free ‘Hey Siri' voice assistant feature, and more. Similarly, the AirPods Pro that were launched in November 2019, also looked mostly the same, barring the new silicon tips, with the previous AirPods. However, the major upgrade in this one was the active noise-cancellation feature.

Meanwhile, a tipster earlier this month suggested that Apple is developing new Airpods, namely AirPods X that will be targetted towards fitness enthusiasts. The AirPods X were supposed to be positioned somewhere between the AirPods (2nd Gen) and AirPods Pro. However, Kuo believes that the launch of new AirPods in 2020 "is unlikely". Additionally, the analyst believes that Apple sources are "confusing the design process with a Beats product."

Lastly, Kuo has also suggested that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shipments of the second-generation AirPods are likely to fall in the second quarter of 2020. On the other hand, he indicated that AirPods Pro shipments will likely increase by up to 70 percent in the second quarter, "thanks to replacement demand and the new functionality of the unit."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, AirPods X, Apple AirPods 3, Apple AirPods Pro 2
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  3. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  4. LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 in an Online Event, LG Confirms
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Display Plagued by ‘Green Tint’, ‘Black Crush’ Issues
  6. WhatsApp to Start Serving Targeted Ads, Reports Say
  7. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  8. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
  3. US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break-in to Its Satellite in Orbit
  4. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent
  5. iQoo 3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990
  6. WhatsApp Plans to Show Ads, But Rollout Delayed Until Facebook’s Unification of Platform Completes: Report
  7. Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV With Pop-Up Camera, 55-inch 4K Display Launched
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Launch on May 6: Report
  10. Apple Says 'No Evidence' Hackers Exploited iPhone Mail Flaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com