  Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report

Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report

The last update rolled out in September 2020, bringing spatial audio support to AirPods Pro.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 April 2021 13:33 IST


AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 24,999 in India

Highlights
  • Apple is updating the firmware for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2
  • There is no direct way to update the firmware on the AirPods range
  • Users can check the firmware through the Bluetooth settings on iOS

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Gen) are receiving a firmware update to version 3E751, the first update since September 2020, as per a report. As with most Apple audio firmware updates, there is no way to manually apply the update. AirPods are updated automatically through a connection with a compatible source device such as an iPhone or an iPad. As of now, it's unclear what new features or changes come with the firmware update, but it's likely that it will bring some improvements and fixes for the overall usage experience for both AirPods variants.

The report from MacRumors mentions the new firmware version number to be 3E751, but does not provide any information on what changes are coming to the AirPods range through this update. Users can check the current firmware on the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Gen) through the Bluetooth settings on an iOS device.

We checked for the firmware update on our AirPods Pro review unit, but the update had not been applied at the time of writing. Since it isn't possible to manually force the update, users will have to wait until the update is automatically applied, which happens in due course upon connecting the earphones to a compatible source device.

The previous firmware, version 3A283, for AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods, brought new features including support for Spatial Audio and quick switching. The former allows for direction-based audio positioning with supported content, while the latter allows users to quickly and seamless switch between source devices such as iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, depending on the device in use.

Apple more recently launched the AirPods Max over-ear headphones, that is priced at Rs. 59,900 in India. The next-generation AirPods are likely to be launched later this year, alongside the iPhone 13 series that is currently in development.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones



  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and fit
  • Superb sound quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No volume controls on the earphones
  • Lightning port for charging
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More

