  AirPods Max Low Power and Ultralow Power Modes Explained on Apple Support Page

AirPods Max Low Power and Ultralow Power Modes Explained on Apple Support Page

AirPods Max were launched earlier this month and cost Rs. 59,900 in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 December 2020 16:06 IST
AirPods Max are available on the Apple India store

AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones, recently launched by Apple, come with a low power and an ultralow power mode to save battery life, since there is no power button on the headphones. Apple has shared details about how the features work on its product support page, along with more information about its battery and charging. The company ships the wireless headphones with a Smart Case that allows the AirPods Max to enter an ultralow power mode. Interestingly, the AirPods Max will also go into a similar mode when left untouched for 72 hours outside the Smart Case, and Apple calls it “lower power” mode.

As detailed on support page of the AirPods Max, leaving the headphones stationary for five minutes puts them in a “low power mode” to save battery. If left untouched for 72 hours, the AirPods Max go into a “lower power mode” that turns off Bluetooth and Find My functionality to further save battery. If the AirPods Max are put in the Smart Case, they immediately go into the “low power mode”. And if the headphones are left in the case for more than 18 hours in the Smart Case, the “ultralow power mode” gets activated. This mode also turns off Bluetooth and Find My functionality.

Explaining low battery notifications, Apple states that users will receive notifications on their iPhone or iPad when the AirPods Max is at 20 percent, 10 percent, and 5 percent. While wearing the AirPods Max, a user will hear a tone at 10 percent battery, and then a second tone right before the headphones turn off.

Apple unveiled the AirPods Max earlier this month and it costs Rs. 59,900 in India. It has a single-button to enable or disable active noise cancellation and transparency modes. There is also a crown for precise volume control, but, as mentioned, the headphones don't have a power button.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

