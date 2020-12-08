Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple AirPods Max Over Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15

Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15

Surprisingly, the new AirPods Max wireless headphones have a digital crown, similar to the one on Apple Watch, for precise volume control.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 19:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15

AirPods Max over-ear headphones are launched in India in five colours with matching cases

Highlights
  • AirPods Max over-ear headphones launched for Rs 59,900 in India
  • India availability begins December 15
  • The pair comes with ANC, transparency mode, and spatial audio

Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones have been launched in India. These were earlier rumoured to be called AirPods Studio. The launch of the new over-ear headphones from Apple was anticipated following multiple reports hinting that Apple could launch a new piece of hardware today, December 8. AirPods Max have been announced globally and will begin shipping around the world and in India on December 15. They have already been listed on the Apple India online store in five colour options: Pink, Green, Blue, Space Grey, and Silver, and the price in India has also been announced.

AirPods Max price in India and availability

The Apple AirPods Max have been listed on the Apple India online store for Rs. 59,900. They will be available for purchase through the store and other Apple resellers starting December 15. The pair will be shipped with a special ‘smart' case designed for it, which has a flap open cover, along with a Lightning to USB-C cable for charging.

Globally, the AirPods Max Pro headset is priced at $549, which works out to just under Rs. 40,500. This, of course, does not account for customs and logistics, which is why a direct conversion doesn't make sense.

AirPods Max Pro specifications and features

Apple's first over-ear headphones are claimed to deliver high-fidelity audio. The machined aluminium earcups are said to be attached to a unique suspension system that flexes with the stainless-steel headband, which is covered with a breathable, knit mesh canopy, to fit a wide range of head sizes. The earcups have an “acoustically optimised” net that surrounds the magnetically attached cushions. Apple says that the combination of material provides a superior passive seal for a better noise-canceling experience.

The AirPods Max are fitted with custom 40mm dynamic drivers from Apple and its proprietary H1 chip. The headphones have a total of nine microphones, eight of which also assist the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function to block noise from all directions. It has a single-button press Transparency mode similar to what Apple's true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the AirPods Pro, also feature. The headphones connect using Bluetooth v5.

The AirPods Max also has spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which essentially uses accelerometer and gyroscope sensors to track head movement and optimise sound in real-time. It has optical and position sensors to detect when the pair is removed from ears — or when one earcup is lifted — to pause the sound. The pair also has adaptive EQ to optimise sound for different genres of music.

Apart from a dedicated noise control button to switch between ANC and Transparency mode, the AirPods Max have a digital crown on top of the right earcup to play/pause/skip tracks, activate Siri, and, most importantly, control volume with precision. The headphones claim to deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled. According to Apple, five minutes of charge time provides around an hour and a half of listening time.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods Max, Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Max India launch, AirPods Max price in India, Apple Headphones, AirPods Studio
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
WhatsApp Brings New ‘Add to Cart’ Button to Enhance Shopping Experience

Related Stories

Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  3. Jio to Rollout 5G Service in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
  4. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  5. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  6. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  8. Vodafone Idea Gets Highest Call Quality Rating in November: TRAI
  9. Redmi 9 Power Teased to Be Launched in India
  10. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15
  2. WhatsApp Brings New ‘Add to Cart’ Button to Enhance Shopping Experience
  3. Google Photos Brings New HDR Filter, ML-Based Suggestions for Pixel Users
  4. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
  5. Twitter India in 2020: Tamil Actor Vijay’s Selfie Most Retweeted, Virat Kohli’s Tweet Most Liked
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Production Begins at Greater Noida Facility: Report
  7. Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year; Based on ‘Hum to Search’ Feature
  8. Facebook, Google to Face New Big Tech Regulations in UK
  9. Vodafone Idea Beats Airtel and Jio to Get Highest Call Quality Rating in November: TRAI
  10. Facebook Highlights 2020 in Review Across 6 Themes and Top 10 Pop Culture Moments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com