Apple AirPods Max Cheaper Model With Plastic Body Tipped to Be in the Works

Apple’s plastic-bodied AirPods Max are expected to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 January 2021 12:04 IST
AirPods Max are currently priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,200) in the US, Rs. 59,900 in India

Highlights
  • AirPods Max plastic model launch date is not known
  • Apple didn’t confirm the launch of the cheaper headphones
  • AirPods Max are available in varied colour options on the Apple Store

Apple could be working on a cheaper variant of AirPods Max headphones. Late last year, Apple released the AirPods Max over-ear headphones with a staggering price of $549 (roughly Rs. 40,200) in the US and Rs. 59,900 in India. These headphones are priced way over premium headsets available from Sony and Bose. Now, a new leak suggests that cheaper AirPods Max may be in the pipeline with a price tag that could go down by $200 (roughly Rs. 14,600). The tipster claims that Apple will achieve the low-price tag by giving it a plastic shell, instead of the premium-quality metals used on the current AirPods Max. However, Apple hasn't confirmed the development of cheaper AirPods Max headphones.

Tipster LeaksApplePro tweeted that cheaper AirPods Max are in the works. There is no launch date rumoured for the product, but its pricing has been leaked. The cheaper AirPods Max may be priced for as much as $349 (roughly Rs. 25,500) and is tipped to be made out of plastic.

This is the first time we're hearing of a plastic variant of AirPods Max, and we recommend you take this information with a heavy pinch of salt.

Most over-ear headphones from competing brands like Sony and Bose use plastic casing to keep the weight down. The frame may be made of metal, but the plastic casing helps to keep it lightweight so that users don't feel discomfort on their head while wearing it. Premium offerings like the Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose Noise Cancelling 700, and Shure Aonic 50 are all made of plastic and they are priced in the $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000) range.

The AirPods Max plastic variant, if that's ever going to be a thing, will compete with these models when it launches. AirPods Max offer a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch for precise volume control. The earphones also has a dedicated noise control button to switch between active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. The headphones integrate custom 40mm dynamic drivers and have a proprietary H1 chip. AirPods Max are listed on the Apple India online store in Space Grey, Pink, Silver, Green, and Sky Blue colour options for a price of Rs. 59,900.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

AirPods Max, Apple
