  Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation Toggle Issue: How to Fix It

Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It

Resetting the AirPods Max headphones should fix the issue, at least temporarily.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 December 2020 16:37 IST
Long pressing the noise control button and the digital crown will help reset the AirPods Max

Long pressing the noise control button and the digital crown will help reset the AirPods Max

Highlights
  • AirPods Max headphones are priced at Rs. 59,990 in India
  • While toggling noise control, only one ear cup switches to new mode
  • AirPods Max users are also reporting a condensation issue as well

AirPods Max users are reportedly experiencing a noise cancellation issue with their new Apple headphones. The problem occurs when toggling between two noise control modes available: active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient mode. When users toggle between the two modes, only one ear cup erroneously switches modes, while the other remains on the previous input. There's reportedly a simple fix if this occurs, and a reset should help solve it. Apart from this, AirPods Max users have also reported of condensation issues on their Rs. 59,990-priced headset.

MacRumors reports that some users are experiencing a glitch when toggling between two noise cancellation modes on AirPods Max. There is a noise control button on the right ear cup of AirPods Max to toggle between ANC and transparency mode. When switching between modes, sometimes one cup switches to the new mode, while the other remains on the older input.

The report says that there is a simple fix if you experience this glitch in the future. Apparently, resetting the AirPods Max headphones does the trick and fixes the toggle to go back to seamless transition. Before you reset AirPods Max, ensure that they are sufficiently charged, or keep them on charging. Long press the noise control button and the digital crown simultaneously until the LED status light at the bottom of the right earcup turns orange.

This should reset the AirPods Max headphones, and once that process is complete, the noise cancellation issue should be resolved. Every time a user experiences this off-balance issue while switching between noise control modes, a reset should fix it. Apple should likely fix it in an update soon.

AirPods Max users are also reporting of a condensation issue, where water droplets are forming under the ear pads near the drivers. The water droplets are reportedly causing ear-detection problems on the headset.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Max, Apple AirPods Max Features, Apple AirPods Max Specifications
Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It
