Apple's next-generation AirPods 3 will adopt a compact system-in-package (SiP) solution akin to AirPods Pro, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims. According to a report citing the analyst, the third-generation AirPods will replace Surface-mount technology (SMT) to likely accommodate the SiP design along with Apple's H1 chip that enables clearer audio, Siri commands, noise-cancelling capabilities, and more. However, it was added that exact new features coming with the SiP technology remain unclear. Kuo reportedly reiterated that AirPods 3 design would resemble AirPods Pro.

According to a report by Apple Insider, citing Kuo, the SiP design on the AirPods 3 would enable Apple to pack more components into a smaller space. The SiP technology will further allow the company to provide a compact form factor akin to AirPods Pro.

In April, the Apple analyst had indicated that the next-generation AirPods will likely arrive in the first half of 2021. The second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to release in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. Similarly, Kuo in June had claimed that AirPods 3 design would resemble AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro launched in November 2019 came with new silicon ear tips and a compact design. The major upgrade with the AirPods Pro was the active noise-cancellation functionality. On the other hand, the second-generation AirPods launched in March 2019 looking almost identical to the original Apple AirPods. The AirPods 2 came with the support for Siri voice assistant.

Apple is rumoured to ship the iPhone 12 models without peripherals such as EarPods and a USB charger. Kuo hints that this may be a strategic move from Apple to drive AirPods sales. Notably, the company has started surveying users about old iPhone chargers.

