Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System in Package Technology: Ming Chi Kuo

AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

The next-generation AirPods 3 are rumoured to feature AirPods Pro design.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 July 2020 14:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple launched AirPods Pro in November 2019

Highlights
  • AirPods 3 will reportedly replace Surface-mount technology
  • AirPods 3 are expected to launch in Q1 2021
  • AirPods Pro come with active noise-cancellation

Apple's next-generation AirPods 3 will adopt a compact system-in-package (SiP) solution akin to AirPods Pro, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims. According to a report citing the analyst, the third-generation AirPods will replace Surface-mount technology (SMT) to likely accommodate the SiP design along with Apple's H1 chip that enables clearer audio, Siri commands, noise-cancelling capabilities, and more. However, it was added that exact new features coming with the SiP technology remain unclear. Kuo reportedly reiterated that AirPods 3 design would resemble AirPods Pro.

According to a report by Apple Insider, citing Kuo, the SiP design on the AirPods 3 would enable Apple to pack more components into a smaller space. The SiP technology will further allow the company to provide a compact form factor akin to AirPods Pro.

In April, the Apple analyst had indicated that the next-generation AirPods will likely arrive in the first half of 2021. The second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to release in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. Similarly, Kuo in June had claimed that AirPods 3 design would resemble AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro launched in November 2019 came with new silicon ear tips and a compact design. The major upgrade with the AirPods Pro was the active noise-cancellation functionality. On the other hand, the second-generation AirPods launched in March 2019 looking almost identical to the original Apple AirPods. The AirPods 2 came with the support for Siri voice assistant.

Apple is rumoured to ship the iPhone 12 models without peripherals such as EarPods and a USB charger. Kuo hints that this may be a strategic move from Apple to drive AirPods sales. Notably, the company has started surveying users about old iPhone chargers.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, AirPods X, Apple AirPods 3, Apple AirPods Pro 2
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  4. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  7. JBL Club Headphones Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
  9. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  10. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 India Launch Teased by Company as 'Next Addition' in C-Series
  2. AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Instagram Now Allows Everyone to Pin Comments on Posts
  4. Alphabet's Loon Commercially Launches Balloon-Based Internet Service, Starts With Kenya
  5. JBL Club Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  6. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors, 16:10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Duo for Android Now Allows Up to 32 People in Group Video Calls: Report
  8. US Said to Probe Allegations TikTok Violated Children's Privacy
  9. Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent
  10. Airborne Coronavirus: Japan Supercomputer Suggests Changes to Travel, Work Amid Threat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com