Apple AirPods 2 to Launch on March 25 Alongside New Services: Report

, 01 March 2019
The Apple AirPods were launched in 2016 alongside the Apple iPhone 7

The Apple AirPods were announced back in September 2016, alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The announcement was significant, as the iPhone 7 range was the first from Apple to do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. The AirPods were pitched as the ideal alternative, offering wireless connectivity and a truly wireless listening experience. It's been over two years since the AirPods were launched, and we could see its successor, the AirPods 2, launched later this month at an Apple event - as per a report.

Apple is reportedly planning an event on March 25 at its Apple Park campus, which will be its first major announcement of 2019. The focus of this event is likely to be on services, with a news subscription service and the much-anticipated video streaming service that will take on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reportedly being announced. While it was initially believed that no hardware products will be announced, speculation now suggests that the Apple AirPods 2 could be launched at the event.

According to a report by Spanish website AppleSfera, industry sources have confirmed that the AirPods 2 will also be launched at the March 25 event. The site has also spoken to a supplier on condition of anonymity, who showed evidence of the product life-cycle of the AirPods coming to an end on March 28. The AirPods 2 will reportedly go on sale on March 29, tying in with the timeline.

This is all speculation for now, and we'll have to wait till March 25 to know exactly what Apple launches. The original AirPods have been a popular option for Apple users, thanks to the ease of use with Apple iPhones.

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

