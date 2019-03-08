British audio and peripherals brand Ant Audio has been available in India for a while now, with its range of affordable products available on various e-commerce portals. The company was launched in 2017, and offers a wide range of earphones, headphones, and wireless speakers. The company has now launched a new range of products, priced from Rs. 399 to Rs. 2,499, in the country. The range includes products across all categories, including the colourful TrebleX-1000 mini soundbar and wireless speaker. The new Ant Audio products can be purchased e-retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata Cliq.

The first product launched is the Ant Audio Ammo, which is IP66 rated for water and dust resistance. The speaker has a 1,000mAh battery, which has a promised battery run time of six hours on a full charge. The speaker is priced at Rs. 1,399, and is meant for outdoor and rugged use.

The most interesting product in the range is the Ant Audio TrebleX-1000. This mini soundbar and wireless speaker has two 50mm drivers and a unique design. The wide design is likely to give it a soundbar-like audio performance and is ideal for home use. It can also be used without power, thanks to the built-in battery, which promises six hours of playback on a single charge.

The most affordable products in the range are the Thump 650 and Thump 560 earphones, which are priced at Rs. 399. Apart from this, Ant Audio has also launched the Wave 700, Treble 900, Treble 500, and Wave Sports 450, which are priced at various points ranging from Rs. 499 to Rs. 1,699.

Ant Audio faces competition in India from brands such as Blaupunkt, which recently launched a new range of products, as well as Boat. The Boat Bassheads 225 is currently one of the top-selling products in its category, and Ant Audio will hope to replicate the company's success in India.

